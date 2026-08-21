Indian professionals travelling to China for work are reportedly facing hurdles as business visa approval rates for Indian companies have significantly declined. Several firms are experiencing approval rates of only 20 per cent to 40 per cent and rejection rates as high as 95 per cent. This tightening of restrictions marks a shift from previous, easy-approval practices.

Indian Firms Face China Business Visa Hurdles According to a report by the Economic Times, Indian companies are now struggling to secure visas for their applicants. This has severely disrupted corporate supply chains, making it increasingly difficult for Indian businesses to deploy executives, engineers, and technical teams to China for critical on-site operations. The report, citing some executives, states that the process has now become slower, less predictable, and the scrutiny has also increased.

Approval Rates Drop The development is significant as Indian manufacturers, and many sectors continue to import up to 50 per cent of their capital goods and components from China. In business like automotive contract manufacturing and electronics, travel to China becomes essential for sourcing, technical assignments and negotiations. Considering this factor, the increase in rejection rates remains a cause of concern.

ALSO READ: US Immigration Alert: Old H-1B, H-4 and Student Visa Forms To Be Rejected After September 15; What You Need To Know According to reports, while there is no blanket ban on Indian business visas, companies have reported sharply lower approval rates and increased scrutiny. Reports further indicate that several companies have already started shifting their meetings to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong as securing a visa to China becomes difficult.

China’s Work Visa China’s Business Visa, known as the M Visa, is required for foreign nationals travelling to China for commercial trade, client meetings, factory visits, or trade fairs. Applicants are required to complete the China Online Visa Application (COVA) process, upload digital documents and submit their passport with six months' validity remaining and paperwork to an authorised application center. They also need to produce an invitation letter from a Chinese company on official letterhead with the company seal.

Why The Approval Drop Matters? The report also comes at a time when China's revised Regulations on Exit and Entry Administration (Decree No. 841) is set to take effect on September 15, 2026. This will further tighten travel rules by granting authorities enhanced powers to inspect electronic devices, verify travel purposes, and enforce travel bans to protect national and technological security. For Indian nationals, these changes are likely to mean increased scrutiny for businesses, device checks for tech professionals and a stricter, non-exempt visa application process.

ALSO READ: ‘Earn Education, Return Home’: Canadian Leader Warns International Students; Why Is It Concerning For Indians? You May Also Like To Watch: