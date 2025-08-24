A growing scandal in China has exposed how intimate photos and videos of countless women, including minors, are being leaked and shared on Telegram. Many victims have been subjected to humiliation and explicit insults in private chat groups. CNN reported that screenshots provided by one victim, known only as Ms. D, reveal a disturbing pattern of harassment, abuse, and exploitation.

At the centre of the controversy is a channel called “Mask Park Treehole Forum,” which has amassed more than 100,000 subscribers. The group reportedly relies on the anonymity Telegram provides, with access in China made possible only through VPNs. Despite China’s strict censorship and online monitoring, the channel has managed to thrive, enabling perpetrators to circulate explicit content while victims struggle to seek justice.

The materials often originate from private recordings, some secretly taken, which are then exchanged or sold among users. Alarmingly, not only current and former girlfriends but also family members of perpetrators have found themselves targeted.

The scandal gained widespread attention after Ms. D discovered that her ex-boyfriend had leaked her private photos and videos to the channel. A stranger alerted her, sharing evidence that her social media details and intimate content were being circulated. When she confronted her ex, he admitted to sharing the material with three people, but Ms. D suspects the reach was far wider.