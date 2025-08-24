- By Shivangi Sharma
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
A growing scandal in China has exposed how intimate photos and videos of countless women, including minors, are being leaked and shared on Telegram. Many victims have been subjected to humiliation and explicit insults in private chat groups. CNN reported that screenshots provided by one victim, known only as Ms. D, reveal a disturbing pattern of harassment, abuse, and exploitation.
At the centre of the controversy is a channel called “Mask Park Treehole Forum,” which has amassed more than 100,000 subscribers. The group reportedly relies on the anonymity Telegram provides, with access in China made possible only through VPNs. Despite China’s strict censorship and online monitoring, the channel has managed to thrive, enabling perpetrators to circulate explicit content while victims struggle to seek justice.
The materials often originate from private recordings, some secretly taken, which are then exchanged or sold among users. Alarmingly, not only current and former girlfriends but also family members of perpetrators have found themselves targeted.
ALSO READ: 'India Must Take Trump Seriously': Nikki Haley Warns On Russian Oil Imports, Urges New Delhi To Resolve Tariff Dispute With Washington
The scandal gained widespread attention after Ms. D discovered that her ex-boyfriend had leaked her private photos and videos to the channel. A stranger alerted her, sharing evidence that her social media details and intimate content were being circulated. When she confronted her ex, he admitted to sharing the material with three people, but Ms. D suspects the reach was far wider.
In screenshots, victims are insulted with explicit comments. “I can’t believe how disgusting this is. It’s like they’re verbally raping women,” Ms. D told CNN, adding that some men in the group even fantasised about family members of the victims.
Calls For Justice Censored
As victims rallied online to demand accountability, Chinese authorities reportedly took down Ms. D’s viral post, which had gained over 40,000 likes and 20,000 reposts, along with posts by other campaigners. Searches for “Mask Park” were redirected away from the scandal, limiting discussion.
Online activists digging into the case have also reported receiving threats of doxxing and retaliation. These warnings highlight the dangers faced by those who challenge exploitation networks in a country where public protests are heavily restricted.
ALSO READ: Did You Know? World’s Biggest Ganesh Murti Is In A Place You’d Never Expect