Pakistan has issued an advisory to its citizens travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage, warning them against begging, unauthorised money collection, and any visa violations. In a message to incoming Umrah pilgrims and workers, the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged all nationals to fully comply with local laws and their visa conditions, emphasising that violations could lead to severe consequences, including arrest, detention, and deportation.

ALSO READ: The Mecca Pact And Its Implications For India | Opinion Embassy Shares AI-Generated Video Advisory The Pakistani Embassy shared an AI-generated video on the social media platform X captioned, "Important Message for All Umrah Pilgrims and Workers Coming from Pakistan." The clip depicts an AI-generated man being arrested by Saudi authorities and taken to jail.

پاکستان سے انے والے تمام عمرہ زائرین اور ورکرز کے نام اہم پیغام pic.twitter.com/BzOScR3lFP — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) August 16, 2026 The embassy said that Saudi authorities have adopted a zero-tolerance stance against begging and unauthorised solicitation, especially near the holy sites in Mecca and Medina. Consequently, Pakistani visitors were advised to avoid unauthorised local services and ensure all financial contributions or assistance are handled through legal channels. Pilgrims and workers were also reminded to strictly follow the terms and durations of their visas. The embassy specifically warned against overstaying or engaging in activities prohibited under their visa categories.

Last year, the total number of Hajj pilgrims reached 1,673,320, including 1,506,576 pilgrims who travelled to Saudi Arabia from abroad, NDTV reported. ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Vows Regional Defence In Thank-You Message To Trump, Blast Strikes Balochistan Moments Later About Hajj As one of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is a sacred duty required at least once in a lifetime for every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey. The pilgrimage involves a series of rituals carried out over several days, most of which take place outdoors.

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