New Delhi/Ajeet Kumar: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded promptly to US President Donald Trump’s praise for the Makkah Defence Pact. On Sunday, Trump lauded the leaders of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye for what he described as a “big, bold and important first step” toward stronger defence cooperation in the Middle East.

In reply, the Pakistani prime minister posted a thank-you message on social media, highlighting Islamabad’s “defence capabilities” and presenting Pakistan as a key contributor to the security of the wider region. Shortly afterwards, however, a major explosion in Balochistan left the prime minister in an awkward position.

"Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump’s kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement," Sharif wrote in a reply to Trump.

Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump’s kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of… pic.twitter.com/qdemVBYkLq

"Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of our own countries as well as the entire region," added the post.

Series of explosions rock Pakistan

Two civilians were killed, and two others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on a civilian logistics vehicle in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Xinhua reported citing its police sources on Monday.

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Ironically, moments later, at least nine people were injured in three separate landmine explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday. According to the police, the three explosions occurred in the remote Dandar Sahara area of Kurram. In the first incident, a labourer, Hamid Hussain, lost both his legs in the blast. Two more were injured in separate landmine explosions in the area later in the evening. In the third incident, six people were injured.