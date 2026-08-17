- Shehbaz Sharif lauded Makkah Defence Pact after Trump's praise.
- Multiple explosions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed.
- Incidents highlighted Pakistan's ongoing internal security challenges.
New Delhi/Ajeet Kumar: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded promptly to US President Donald Trump’s praise for the Makkah Defence Pact. On Sunday, Trump lauded the leaders of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye for what he described as a “big, bold and important first step” toward stronger defence cooperation in the Middle East.
In reply, the Pakistani prime minister posted a thank-you message on social media, highlighting Islamabad’s “defence capabilities” and presenting Pakistan as a key contributor to the security of the wider region. Shortly afterwards, however, a major explosion in Balochistan left the prime minister in an awkward position.
Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump’s kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 17, 2026
Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of… pic.twitter.com/qdemVBYkLq
Pakistan will defend the entire region: Sharif
"Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump’s kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement," Sharif wrote in a reply to Trump.
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"Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of our own countries as well as the entire region," added the post.
Series of explosions rock Pakistan
Two civilians were killed, and two others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on a civilian logistics vehicle in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Xinhua reported citing its police sources on Monday.
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Ironically, moments later, at least nine people were injured in three separate landmine explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday. According to the police, the three explosions occurred in the remote Dandar Sahara area of Kurram. In the first incident, a labourer, Hamid Hussain, lost both his legs in the blast. Two more were injured in separate landmine explosions in the area later in the evening. In the third incident, six people were injured.
Routine affair for Pakistan
As of publishing this article, PM Sharif has not reacted to the blast incidents. This is not the first time an IED blast was reported. Several incidents involving landmine explosions and mortar shells have also been reported in different parts of Kurram during the past week.
ALSO READ: Pakistan: 4 Killed, 5 Injured In IED Blast At Balochistan Market, Day After Deadly Terrorist Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Earlier today, Trump termed the Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan defence agreement a "big, bold and important first step" towards defending themselves in a "more meaningful way". Trump's remarks on Sunday came days after the three nations signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement -- holding any armed offensive against any of the three countries an attack against all of them.
India's measured response to Mecca Pact
India said it is assessing the implications of the Mecca agreement on its national security, as well as regional peace and stability. "As far as this agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications both from the perspective of India's national security and considerations of regional peace and stability," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on August 11. "India remains fully committed to safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," Jaiswal said.
(With inputs from agency)