Several world leaders and prominent figures extended greetings to India on its 80th Independence Day on Saturday. The leaders praised India’s democratic journey, strong international partnerships and growing role in regional and global affairs. Leaders from Singapore, Nepal, Maldives, the United States, Australia and Latvia particularly highlighted their ties with India and expressed hopes for stronger cooperation in the years ahead.

Marco Rubio Hails India-US Ties US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed his greetings to the people of India on Independence Day and highlighted the growing India-US partnership. "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day,” Rubio said.

He further said the relationship between India and the US is growing stronger. Rubio highlighted cooperation in areas including defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space and commerce. "The U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever. From defence and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” said the US Secretary of State.

"Our cooperation is multifaceted, expanding into new areas including skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. By drawing on our complementary strengths, I am confident that our two countries will continue to identify fresh opportunities for the benefit of our peoples," Shanmugaratnam said.

He also highlighted the shared interest of Singapore and India in maintaining a peaceful and connected region. "Singapore and India also share an enduring interest in a peaceful, open, and connected region. We will continue working closely with India, as one of ASEAN's oldest Dialogue Partners, to strengthen regional integration and resilience, especially in trade, the digital economy, energy security, and the energy transition," he added.

Israeli President Extends Greetings Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended his greetings to India, celebrating the close friendship between the two countries. "On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!" Herzog said in a post on X.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Sends Greetings Nepal Prime Minister Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah also extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the people of India. "On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the friendly people and Government of India," the Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal said in a post on X. "May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead," the post added.

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi and the friendly people and Government of India.

May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue… — PMO (@PM_nepal_) August 15, 2026 Former Maldives President Extends Wishes Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also greeted President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. "Warm felicitations to President Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and our dear friends, the people of India, on the occasion of India's Independence Day," Solih said in a post on X. He described India’s journey since 1947 as an inspiration for developing countries such as the Maldives. Australia, Latvia Also Extend Greetings Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also marked India’s Independence Day, paying tribute to the country’s transformation since 1947 and its growing role on the global stage.

Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also conveyed its greetings to India. "Happy Independence Day to India from Latvia! Wishing India continued progress, unity, and prosperity," the ministry said in a post on X. Maldives National Party President Sends Message Mohamed Nazim, president of the Maldives National Party (MNP), also extended his greetings, describing India as a close friend and trusted partner of the Maldives. "Happy Independence Day to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and all Indians. Wishing you a day filled with joy and may India prosper always. In the past years, India has been a close friend and a trusted partner to the Maldives. May this friendship between India and the Maldives grow stronger,” Nazim said.

ALSO READ: ‘Dimagi Naxal Are Looking For Opportunity’: PM Modi Warns Of Maoist Thinking, Urges Youth To Unite | Top Quotes You May Also Like To Watch: