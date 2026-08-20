An Indian-origin entrepreneur’s unusual experience at Timor-Leste airport has sparked widespread online debate after he claimed he was singled out and intensely grilled because of his nationality. Manoj Ahirwar, the Singapore-based founder of UniqueSide.io, took to social media to share his experience at Dili airport in Timor-Leste.

Indian Entrepreneur Faces Intense Scrutiny Despite the island nation offering a visa-on-arrival facility for Indian nationals, Ahirwar, an experienced globetrotter visiting his 22nd country, was pulled aside by immigration officials. According to Ahirwar, he was subjected to rigorous questioning regarding his travel motives, hotel bookings, and cash reserves.

He believed that the intense questioning was due to his Indian passport since other tourists entered without issues. Ahirwar stated that the immigration officials demanded to see his hotel bookings, verified his financial funds, and asked him to show his physical cash. The scrutiny intensified when he failed to produce a return ticket, which he didn’t have as he planned to travel to Indonesia next by road.

ALSO READ: Indian Jazz Guitarist Pritesh Walia Shares ICE Detention Ordeal After Getting Released: '14 Days That Changed Me Forever' Why Was He Questioned? The Timor-Leste officials then informed him that he was not permitted to enter the country without proof of a return or onward journey. Finally, he was asked to show his return ticket from Indonesia as well as his e-visa for Indonesia. As he possessed the e-visa for Indonesia, he was allowed to enter Timor-Leste. Ahirwar was finally given a 30-day visa to enter the island country.

Having a vishwaguru passport is definitely something else



- Dili airport is fairly small airport with just 2 immigration counters

- Timor Leste have VOA for most of the countries including India

- Everyone got their VOA

- When they saw my Indian passport, they pulled me aside… https://t.co/06PrCEmemF — Manoj Ahirwar (@manoj_ahi) August 19, 2026 Sharing his experience on X, Ahirwar wrote, “Having a vishwaguru passport is definitely something else. Dili airport is fairly small airport with just 2 immigration counters. Timor Leste have VOA for most of the countries including India. Everyone got their VOA. When they saw my Indian passport, they pulled me aside for additional questioning…After that they gave me 30 days visa. Seriously, having an Indian passport is just sad sometimes.” ALSO READ: South Korea Visa For Indians: How To Apply For Digital Nomad Visa; Check Requirements, Processing Time

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