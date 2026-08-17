South Korea has quickly become one of the most popular international destinations for Indian travellers. The country's appeal goes far beyond K-dramas and K-pop. From Korean skincare and food to its unique culture, scenic cherry blossoms and modern cities, South Korea has something for almost every kind of traveller and businessmen.

With more Indians planning trips to the country, there is also growing interest in South Korea's visa rules from entrepreneurs. For those planning a longer stay while working remotely, South Korea has introduced an updated F-1-D Digital Nomad Visa, also known as the Workation Visa.

The visa was officially launched on June 30, 2026, with easier eligibility rules compared with the earlier rules.

What Is the F-1-D Digital Nomad Visa?

The F-1-D visa is designed for foreign nationals who want to live in South Korea while continuing to work for an employer or business based outside the country.

This means eligible remote workers can stay in South Korea without having to leave their overseas jobs or businesses behind. However, the visa does not allow applicants to work for a South Korean employer.

The updated rules have also made the visa more accessible to some younger applicants.

Income Requirement Made Easier for Younger Applicants

Under the earlier rules, applicants generally had to earn at least twice South Korea's GNI per capita. Based on the 2025 figure of USD 36,963, that meant an annual income of around USD 73,926 which is approx Rs 70 Lakhs INR.