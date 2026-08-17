South Korea has quickly become one of the most popular international destinations for Indian travellers. The country's appeal goes far beyond K-dramas and K-pop. From Korean skincare and food to its unique culture, scenic cherry blossoms and modern cities, South Korea has something for almost every kind of traveller and businessmen.
With more Indians planning trips to the country, there is also growing interest in South Korea's visa rules from entrepreneurs. For those planning a longer stay while working remotely, South Korea has introduced an updated F-1-D Digital Nomad Visa, also known as the Workation Visa.
The visa was officially launched on June 30, 2026, with easier eligibility rules compared with the earlier rules.
What Is the F-1-D Digital Nomad Visa?
The F-1-D visa is designed for foreign nationals who want to live in South Korea while continuing to work for an employer or business based outside the country.
This means eligible remote workers can stay in South Korea without having to leave their overseas jobs or businesses behind. However, the visa does not allow applicants to work for a South Korean employer.
The updated rules have also made the visa more accessible to some younger applicants.
Income Requirement Made Easier for Younger Applicants
Under the earlier rules, applicants generally had to earn at least twice South Korea's GNI per capita. Based on the 2025 figure of USD 36,963, that meant an annual income of around USD 73,926 which is approx Rs 70 Lakhs INR.
The updated rules offer a lower threshold for eligible applicants aged 18 to 34 who plan to live outside Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area. For these applicants, the income requirement may be around USD 36,963 per year which is approx Rs 35 Lakhs INR.
Another major change is the longer permitted stay. The maximum period has increased from two years to three years, which could make South Korea a more appealing option for digital nomads looking for a longer-term base in Asia.
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Who Is Eligible?
Applicants generally need to meet the following conditions:
- Be 18 years of age or older.
- Work remotely for an overseas company or run a business registered outside South Korea.
- Have at least one year of experience in their current profession.
- Meet the applicable income requirement.
- Have valid health insurance.
- Provide documents proving employment, income and other required information.
How tp Apply for a South Korea Tourist Visa from India
If you're travelling to South Korea for a holiday rather than working remotely, the application process is different. Indian travellers applying for a tourist visa generally need to complete the following steps.
Step 1: Prepare your documents
Keep your passport, completed visa application form, declaration form and financial documents such as bank statements, ITR and salary slips ready.
Step 2: Visit the VFS Centre
Visit the designated South Korea Visa Application Centre in your city.
Step 3: Submit your application
Take a token, wait for your number to be called and submit your passport and documents at the counter.
Step 4: Pay the visa fee
Pay the applicable visa fee and keep the receipt safely.
Step 5: Wait for processing
Processing generally takes around two weeks. You will receive an SMS or email once your passport is ready for collection or dispatch.
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