Pritesh Walia, a New Delhi-born jazz guitarist and composer, has been released on bond after spending 14 days in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in California. The Indian-origin musician was detained on August 2, upon returning to Los Angeles and subsequently transferred to the Adelanto ICE Processing Centre.

Sharing the news of his release in a video on Instagram, Walia described the two-week detention as one of the most difficult experiences of his life. He thanked his family members, lawyers and supporters for supporting him. He stated that the love he received from the jazz and music community during the tough phase restored his faith in humanity. He added that the 14 days in custody changed him as a person and he is planning to take a few days to heal.

“I’m home. 14 days that changed me forever. Grateful beyond words for my family, my girlfriend, my lawyer , and every single person who stood by me. The love from the jazz and music community restored my faith in humanity YOU gave me hope. Taking a few days to heal, breathe, and be with my loved ones. Thank you,” Walia wrote in the caption.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pritesh Walia (@priteshwalia)

“When you are sitting in a detention facility, the world feels very small. And it's very easy to lose hope. But hearing that so many people had come together, that people were fighting for me, that there were hundreds of messages waiting for me, it gave me something to hold onto. It reminded me that kindness is still real and alive," Walia said in the video.

Why Was He Detained?

According to an ICE spokesperson, the musician was detained for allegedly failing to comply with the conditions of his non-immigrant immigration status. According to officials, Walia had overstayed his O-1B artist visa. He had entered the US in January 2019 and was required to leave the country by August 2025 as per rules. However, Walia has not explicitly spoken about the visa and reason for his detention in the video.