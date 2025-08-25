Near-death experiences (NDEs) have fascinated humanity for centuries. While many dismiss such accounts as hallucinations, others insist they are glimpses into an afterlife. One such sceptic was Dr. Rajiv Parti, a professional anaesthesiologist. Ironically, it was only after his own brush with death that his beliefs, and his life, were transformed forever.

Dr Parti spent four decades in the practice of medicine, rising to the position of Chief Anaesthesiologist at California's Bakersfield Heart Hospital. He had heard many patients talk about visions of tunnels, lights, or spirit beings when they were experiencing cardiac arrest or undergoing major surgery. But he wrote these off as drug side effects or oxygen deprivation. All of that changed for him in 2008 when he had surgery to remove prostate cancer at the age of 51.

Complications during surgery halted his heart. At that point, Parti relates, he departed from his body and went on an interdimensional journey that would forever change his perspective on life and death. Visions Of Hell Initially, Dr. Parti remembered hovering above the operating table, observing surgeons working feverishly to save his life. Soon, however, the scene shifted. He described suddenly being transported to New Delhi, where he saw his mother and sister at home. The visions then grew darker.

On his YouTube channel, Parti detailed a terrifying moment: “I heard screams of pain and torment. I felt I was on a fast-moving track and arrived at the edge of a burning pit. My nose filled with smoke, and I could smell burning flesh. That’s when I realised, I was at the gates of hell.”

He claimed a voice condemned him for his materialistic lifestyle, highlighting his pursuit of wealth, status, and power over compassion. For a man who once measured life’s success in material terms, this was a crushing revelation. Encounters With Angels In a follow-up interview, Parti, who identified as Hindu, said he was confused when two biblical figures, archangels Michael and Raphael, appeared and guided him through a tunnel. He described meeting a divine presence he called God, where he was shown a panoramic “life review.” In this replay, every action, both kind and cruel, was displayed, along with its ripple effects on others.