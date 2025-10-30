A woman of Indian descent confronted US Vice President JD Vance over the Trump administration's hardline immigration agenda, creating a charged moment that quickly went viral. The incident took place at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, during which Vance was to take questions from students and community members.

In recent months, the administration has pursued mass deportations targeting undocumented immigrants while simultaneously tightening rules for legal immigration pathways. International students have not been spared from policy changes either, with reports that more than 6,000 student visas were revoked on various alleged infractions, including "indications of hostility" toward American institutions and culture.

Some students who publicly criticised Israel were even detained, raising concerns of free speech violations and academic freedom. Wrapped in what looked like a Kashmiri pashmina shawl, the woman appealed emotionally to say that immigrants were encouraged to invest their youth, money, and skills to pursue what was described as the American dream. “When you talk about too many immigrants here, when did you decide that number?” she asked. “You made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream. We have worked hard for it.”

Her criticism is a reflection of growing frustration within immigrant communities who feel that shifting policies may nullify years of compliance, contribution, and sacrifice. Among the worst-hit due to the recent restrictions have been H-1B visa applicants, skilled workers, and foreign graduates.

‘How Can You Tell Us We Don’t Belong?’ “How can you, as vice president, stand there and say ‘we have too many of them now’ and tell us we don’t belong anymore?” she pressed, prompting applause from the audience. As tensions rose, she clarified that she had no intention of causing a scene. “We are not close to causing a scene. Don’t worry,” she said, as a visibly uneasy Vance attempted to lighten the mood. Vance did not directly address concerns over revoked visas or legal immigrants being penalised. Instead, he argued that admitting too many newcomers could threaten America’s social fabric. “Just because one person or 10 people or 100 people came in and contributed… does that mean we must let in a million or 10 million?” he asked.

He insisted immigration levels must serve national interests, adding that what worked decades ago should not dictate present-day policy. As the woman attempted to follow up, Vance cut her off, insisting he finish his response. He concluded by asserting that his responsibility is not to the world, but to American citizens.