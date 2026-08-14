Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, involving Iran and the US, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit India. Pezeshkian will participate in the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi in September. India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its presidency in September 2026.

Iranian President To Visit India According to Iranian sources speaking to news agency ANI, Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit. This high-stakes visit is significant as it signals a major diplomatic push by Tehran, which views India as a vital and constructive partner in defusing escalating Middle East tensions. The upcoming visit also sets the stage for potential bilateral talks between Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at significantly strengthening India-Iran ties amid the West Asia crisis.

Pezeshkian’s visit also comes at a time when attack on sailors in the Strait of Hormuz has added to growing concerns over security and stability in the region. Both leaders had last met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024. Notably, Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE. With Indonesia joining the grouping in 2025, BRICS now has 11 full members.

ALSO READ: 'Water War' On America: Wave Of Cyberattacks Hit Water Plants In 7 US States Since July; Who Does Trump Suspect? Earlier in May, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had visited India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in New Delhi. At that time, Araghchi had indicated that India can help support peace and dialogue in West Asia. He had emphasised that Iran attaches “great importance to our relations with India” while appreciating the warm hospitality extended by the Indian government during his visit.

PM Modi had earlier expressed deep concern over the ongoing West Asia conflict and civilian casualties, urging all parties to prioritise diplomacy. He also emphasised that India looks forward to ongoing deliberations on the remaining unresolved issues. ALSO READ: 'All Iran Has Is Fake News And 300% Inflation': Trump Claims Total Control Over Strait Of Hormuz You May Also Like To Watch: