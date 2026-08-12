United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a surprising claim of having total control over the Strait of Hormuz while Iran can do 'nothing about it.' Taking to Truth Social, the US President said that he will keep the strait, boasting the country's naval blockade as "A Wall of Steel." "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it," he wrote in his post.

Iran has fake news and 300% inflation: Trump While hitting out at Iran, Trump also mocked the country over its war-hit economy, leadership and military. "They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their Leadership is uncertain, at best!" the US President said. ALSO READ: 'US Prez, PM Modi Will Work That Out': Trump Aide Downplays 100% Tariff Threat Looming On India For Russian Oil Purchases "All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse!” Trump jabbed. Referring to Iran as the "bully of the Middle East", Trump said, "Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!" Trump has earlier too made such bold claims on Hormuz despite Iran's continued rejections. In fact, Tehran intends to impose a toll system and has from time to time struck ships and vessels to maintain its route as the only preferred route in the narrow waterways.

In the current situation, Iran has put a condition that unless the US removes its naval blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. ALSO READ: 'Secret Service Wanted Me To Go On Different Plane': Trump Confirms 'Secret Flight' Switch To Exit Turkey Amid Iran Threat On Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said, "Until the enemy accepts all our conditions... the strait is now actually a theatre of war for us and not just a waterway". Meanwhile, on the table, the deal between the two countries is yet to materialise, and prospects for such a deal are appearing to deteriorate over the weekend.