US Vice President JD Vance has ignited controversy after publicly expressing hope that his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, might one day convert to Christianity. His remarks, made during a recent public event, have triggered backlash across social media, particularly among Hindu communities, who view the comments as insensitive and patronising toward interfaith households.

Responding to a question about religion within his family, Vance said his wife, who grew up in a Hindu household, often accompanies him to church. He admitted that he hopes she will eventually be “moved” by Christian teachings. “Most Sundays, Usha comes with me to church,” Vance said. “Do I hope eventually she is moved by the same thing I was moved by? Yes. I honestly do wish that. I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way.”

JUST IN: JD Vance says he's raising his children Christian, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, comes around to the Christian faith.



pic.twitter.com/ycGvPzqAgt — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 30, 2025 However, he followed by saying he respects her autonomy. “If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.” Vance also described Usha’s upbringing as “not particularly religious,” noting that both of them were effectively agnostic when they first met. ALSO READ: Louvre Heist: 5 More Arrests In $102 million Theft; Police Yet To Recover Stolen Jewellery

Raising Children Christian The couple has three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, who attend a Catholic school. Vance confirmed that they have decided to raise their children Christian, despite differing beliefs at home. Families, he said, “need to come to their arrangement.”

Reacting to JD Vance’s remarks, several users on X expressed discomfort over the implication behind his comments. One user questioned, “Is he saying that his wife will likely be opposed to that idea?”, pointing toward the sensitive nature of personal faith within interreligious marriages.

Is he saying that his wife will likely be opposed to that idea? — CryptoSmind (@SmindCrypto) October 30, 2025 Another user drew parallels, noting, “Zohran Mamdani keeps talking of his proud Muslim faith. Yet his mother is a Hindu.” They argued that in both cases, subtle and overt pressure often falls on the Hindu partner to assimilate religiously. Zohran Mamdani keeps talking of his proud Muslim faith. Yet his mother is a Hindu.



From such cases and from the pressure that is being put on Usha Vance to convert to Christianity, many Hindus will take away a message: their religion is the one that is treated as… — Krishnan Nayar, retweets not endorsements. (@KrishnanNayar1) October 30, 2025 The comment resurfaced just months after Usha spoke about their interfaith dynamic on Meghan McCain’s podcast Citizen McCain. She revealed that their children have been given agency: “They can choose whether they want to be baptised Catholic and then go through the whole step-by-step process.” She added that when she met JD at Yale University, he was not yet Catholic, converting only after they became parents, something that sparked deep conversations between them.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada In Front Of Girlfriend For Objecting To Strangers Urinating On His Car Despite their children’s Catholic education, Usha Vance maintains close ties to Hindu traditions through her family, especially her grandmother., “My grandmother is a devout Hindu… We spend a lot of time with her,” she said.