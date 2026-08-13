United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will step down from her role at the end of the month. However, he added that she will transition to a role as a top outside advisor and influential voice for the Republican Party. Leavitt has also confirmed the development, stating that she would continue to remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party.

Trump Announces Karoline Leavitt's Exit In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Leavitt is stepping down to spend time with her family and children. Calling her one of his trusted aides, Trump highlighted her leadership and dedication to the administration since 2018, including her work on the 2024 re-election campaign. He emphasised that Leavitt's departure from the briefing room does not mean an exit from his inner circle. With the midterm elections approaching, Trump noted that Leavitt will remain a highly influential voice within the Republican Party.

Praising her as one of the best press secretaries in history, Trump lauded her fierce advocacy for "Justice, Liberty, and Freedom." “Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” Trump wrote.

ALSO READ: 'All Iran Has Is Fake News And 300% Inflation': Trump Claims Total Control Over Strait Of Hormuz Why Is Karoline Leavitt Stepping Down? Leavitt also took to her Instagram handle to announce her resignation. Sharing a photo with Trump, she expressed deep gratitude to him and described her year-and-a-half tenure as the White House Press Secretary as the "honor and adventure of a lifetime.” Addressing her reason for stepping down, Leavitt explained that balancing motherhood with one of the most demanding jobs in the world had become an overwhelming challenge after welcoming her daughter in May 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt) She highlighted extraordinary experiences ranging from working closely in the Oval Office to meeting foreign leaders worldwide and interacting with everyday Americans across the country. Leavitt further emphasised that speaking on behalf of the administration from the White House podium was a distinct privilege. She said she took great pride in promoting the administration's accomplishments while actively holding the liberal media accountable to deliver what she termed the truth about President Trump's successes. “Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life,” Leavitt wrote.

Karoline Leavitt To Serve As Top Adviser She further confirmed that Trump has asked her to continue serving as a top outside advisor, a role in which she intends to remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party. “President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party. Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat,” she added.

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