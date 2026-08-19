Several people are feared dead after a helicopter crashed at Mt Ololokwe in Kirish, Samburu County, on Wednesday morning, Kenya’s local media reported. The helicopter went down in a deep and difficult-to-access section of the mountain, according to witnesses at the scene, prompting an urgent rescue response.

Emergency responders and local residents rushed toward a burning crash site in a remote, rugged area of Samburu, navigating difficult terrain to reach the wreckage and assist potential survivors, Nairobi Times reported.

A tourist helicopter has reportedly crashed near Kirish, close to Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, with seven tourists reportedly on board. pic.twitter.com/476pUwkpoQ

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirms helicopter crash

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed that a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, crashed at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County.

According to an official statement issued by the authority, the accident occurred at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, while the aircraft was en route from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro.

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Authorities have yet to issue an official statement confirming the number of people on board the helicopter, their identities, or their conditions, and no casualties have been confirmed at this time. Heavy smoke and fire were reported at the location, but the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause of the crash remain under investigation.