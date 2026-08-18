Greece Helicopter Crash: A newlywed British couple and their pilot were tragically killed on Monday evening when their chartered private helicopter crashed and burst into flames on the Greek island of Sifnos. The Bell 206 aircraft, which had departed from near Athens, went down in the Tholos district just moments before its scheduled landing at the island's heliport.

The couple, Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, were on their honeymoon when the helicopter went down in the Tholos area of Sifnos. Greek police confirmed that the couple and their pilot, 55-year-old Giorgos Raikos, died in the crash. Raikos was a veteran of the Hellenic Army who later continued career as a professional helicopter pilot.

According to Greek media reports, the helicopter departed from Markopoulo, a village southeast of Athens, and was scheduled to touch down in Sifnos at approximately 6:15 pm local time. A senior police official confirmed that the aircraft went down shortly before its slated arrival. Video emerging online captures the moment the helicopter lost control before crashing, followed by thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the site.

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WATCH: 3 killed as helicopter loses control and crashes on Sifnos (Σίφνος) Island, Greece pic.twitter.com/zTUoLmx4Ub — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) August 17, 2026

Speaking about the incident, Sifnos Deputy Mayor Manolis Foundoulakis, cited local residents, who reported hearing a "bizarre engine noise" emanating from the aircraft as it approached the island. The helicopter then came down just metres short of its intended landing pad, immediately bursting into flames.

Abrupt Loss Of Communication

Upon receiving the information, emergency crews rushed to the site and extinguished the flames. According to news outlet People report, Raikos had informed air traffic control that he was preparing for a final approach shortly before all radio contact was abruptly lost. While the exact cause of the tragedy remains unknown, Greek aviation authorities have begun investigation examining flight records, potential mechanical malfunctions, and local weather data.