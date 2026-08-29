Nepal Flash Floods: China has issued a fresh warning that a newly formed lake near the Nepal-China border could burst at any time, raising fears of another surge in water levels in flood-hit areas. The warning comes as Nepal continues rescue operations after devastating flash floods that struck the country on Wednesday, killing over 00 people.

China Issues Fresh Warning According to reports, Chinese authorities told Nepal that the colour of the lake has been getting darker, which could be a sign that it is becoming unstable. Warning the residents living downstream, China said the lake could breach its banks at any time. However, China has added that even if the lake bursts, the maximum flow into the river is expected to be around 500 cubic metres per second. The warning was shared with Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

#WATCH | Nepal: A lake formed by a landslide on the Nepal-China border started to overflow on Friday (August 28), putting at risk areas devastated by a flash flood two days ago and forcing a temporary halt to rescue efforts, authorities on both sides said. Residents in Nepal's… pic.twitter.com/Zlj2sRwz6S — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026 Lake Formed After Landslide Notably, a lake was formed after a landslide or glacial collapse blocked part of the river system following the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet earlier this week. China's Ministry of Water Resources had earlier informed that the water level in the lake was rising. By Friday, around 2.5 million cubic metres of water had been collected in the lake, and the rescue operations in flood-affected areas were briefly paused after reports of overflowing. ALSO READ: Nepal Flood: 26 Andhra Pilgrims Miraculously Escape Death After Bus Driver Acts In Time; How Tea Break Saved Their Lives

Nepal Allows Foreign Rescue Teams Meanwhile, Nepal has changed its earlier decision and agreed to accept foreign assistance for relief and rescue operations. Following an assessment by Nepal's National Disaster Management Centre, India, China, Australia and South Korea have been allowed to send experts and technical teams. The teams will help rescue people trapped inside tunnels, identify bodies through DNA testing, and assist with forensic investigations.

Speaking to Reuters, Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal stated that the country needs foreign assistance in specialised and technical areas. He said the foreign teams are needed for tasks such as rescuing people from tunnels, transporting and identifying bodies, and other areas where Nepal lacks expertise. However, Khanal added that Nepal does not require help with general search and rescue.

Earlier on Friday, during a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had highlighted that India is preparing additional humanitarian assistance at Nepal's “request.” ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 584 Killed, Search On For Thousands Missing; China Warns Barrier Lake Can Burst Anytime | Updates You May Also Like To Watch: