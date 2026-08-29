  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. Nepal floods claim over 600 lives, thousands missing.
  2. Army rescues 350 from Trishuli tunnel, more trapped.
  3. Helicopters evacuate stranded people from rooftops.

Nepal Flash Floods: Nepal is battling one of its worst crises since the 2015 earthquake, with the death toll from the devastating floods now crossing 600. As rescue operations continue, Army personnel are working around the clock to reach people trapped under mud and debris, while thousands remain missing across the flood-hit areas.

Soldiers Crawl Into Flooded Tunnel

Several videos have emerged online showing Nepal Army soldiers carrying out rescue operations across affected areas. In one clip, soldiers are seen entering a flooded upper Trishuli Hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa district to save trapped workers and tourists. Soldiers are seen crawling through thick mud and debris to reach those trapped inside and later carrying them outside.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Returning From Finland After 2 Years For Rakhi, Haryana Doctor Goes Missing; Father Recalls Last Video Call

Army Helicopters Rescue Stranded People

Another video shows helicopters hovering over damaged buildings to rescue people stranded on rooftops. It shows a Nepal Army helicopter flying at a very low height over damaged buildings as floodwater, mud and debris surround the area. The chopper can be seen carefully moving above the buildings to reach people. Another video shows a man repeatedly waving at a helicopter for help. The helicopter then moves closer to the damaged building and rescues him from the rooftop.

Nepal Battles Major Flood Crisis

According to the Nepal Prime Minister’s Office, around 350 people have been rescued from the tunnel, while more than 100 others were still trapped. The group included both workers and tourists. Nepal is facing one of its worst disasters in recent years after a glacial collapse triggered a massive flow of water, ice, rocks and debris through the region on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people have died in Nepal and Tibet, while thousands remain missing. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies despite difficult weather conditions hampering operations.

ALSO READ: 'Lake Could Burst Any Moment': China Sounds Fresh Alarm, Nepal Takes U-Turn On India’s Aid

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