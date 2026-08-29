Nepal Flash Floods: Nepal is battling one of its worst crises since the 2015 earthquake, with the death toll from the devastating floods now crossing 600. As rescue operations continue, Army personnel are working around the clock to reach people trapped under mud and debris, while thousands remain missing across the flood-hit areas.

Several videos have emerged online showing Nepal Army soldiers carrying out rescue operations across affected areas. In one clip, soldiers are seen entering a flooded upper Trishuli Hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa district to save trapped workers and tourists. Soldiers are seen crawling through thick mud and debris to reach those trapped inside and later carrying them outside.

🇳🇵 2 men crawled out of a Nepal hydropower tunnel caked in mud after 2 days underground.



The army dropped onto Rasuwa, slithered through sludge that had sealed the exit, and got them to a helicopter.



Hundreds were already out of that project. Maybe 100 are still inside.… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 28, 2026

This video is of the Trishuli Hydropower Project, where Nepali Army soldiers are safely rescuing workers trapped inside the tunnel.



A heartfelt salute to the Nepali Army ❤️🫡 pic.twitter.com/sm2bH0pJT7 — Gulab_Dharkar9711 (@Gulab_Dharkar97) August 28, 2026

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Army Helicopters Rescue Stranded People

Another video shows helicopters hovering over damaged buildings to rescue people stranded on rooftops. It shows a Nepal Army helicopter flying at a very low height over damaged buildings as floodwater, mud and debris surround the area. The chopper can be seen carefully moving above the buildings to reach people. Another video shows a man repeatedly waving at a helicopter for help. The helicopter then moves closer to the damaged building and rescues him from the rooftop.