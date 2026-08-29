- Nepal floods claim over 600 lives, thousands missing.
- Army rescues 350 from Trishuli tunnel, more trapped.
- Helicopters evacuate stranded people from rooftops.
Nepal Flash Floods: Nepal is battling one of its worst crises since the 2015 earthquake, with the death toll from the devastating floods now crossing 600. As rescue operations continue, Army personnel are working around the clock to reach people trapped under mud and debris, while thousands remain missing across the flood-hit areas.
Soldiers Crawl Into Flooded Tunnel
Several videos have emerged online showing Nepal Army soldiers carrying out rescue operations across affected areas. In one clip, soldiers are seen entering a flooded upper Trishuli Hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa district to save trapped workers and tourists. Soldiers are seen crawling through thick mud and debris to reach those trapped inside and later carrying them outside.
🇳🇵 2 men crawled out of a Nepal hydropower tunnel caked in mud after 2 days underground.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 28, 2026
The army dropped onto Rasuwa, slithered through sludge that had sealed the exit, and got them to a helicopter.
Hundreds were already out of that project. Maybe 100 are still inside.…
This video is of the Trishuli Hydropower Project, where Nepali Army soldiers are safely rescuing workers trapped inside the tunnel.— Gulab_Dharkar9711 (@Gulab_Dharkar97) August 28, 2026
A heartfelt salute to the Nepali Army ❤️🫡 pic.twitter.com/sm2bH0pJT7
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Army Helicopters Rescue Stranded People
Another video shows helicopters hovering over damaged buildings to rescue people stranded on rooftops. It shows a Nepal Army helicopter flying at a very low height over damaged buildings as floodwater, mud and debris surround the area. The chopper can be seen carefully moving above the buildings to reach people. Another video shows a man repeatedly waving at a helicopter for help. The helicopter then moves closer to the damaged building and rescues him from the rooftop.
🇳🇵 The house was already sitting in the river, then a boy climbed onto the roof and started waving his T-shirt at the sky.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 29, 2026
That was the only signal he had... Then a Nepal Army helicopter dropped in close enough for a soldier to grab his hand and pull him off the roof.
Hundreds…
Nepal Battles Major Flood Crisis
According to the Nepal Prime Minister’s Office, around 350 people have been rescued from the tunnel, while more than 100 others were still trapped. The group included both workers and tourists. Nepal is facing one of its worst disasters in recent years after a glacial collapse triggered a massive flow of water, ice, rocks and debris through the region on Wednesday.
Hundreds of people have died in Nepal and Tibet, while thousands remain missing. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies despite difficult weather conditions hampering operations.
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