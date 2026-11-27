Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said that Dhaka could approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if India does not extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. During his six-day visit to Pakistan, Ahmed also made controversial remarks about India's role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. His comments come at a time when relations between New Delhi and Dhaka remain strained following Hasina's removal from power in 2024.

Speaker Questions India's Role In 1971 War During his visit to Parliament House in Islamabad, Ahmed spoke about the events of the 1971 war and the creation of Bangladesh. According to a BBC Urdu report, he questioned India's role in the conflict, stating that India's actions were aimed at weakening Pakistan rather than helping the people of East Pakistan. He claimed that the people of East Pakistan were demanding democracy in 1971 but were not given their democratic rights.

*Historic Visit of a Parliamentary Delegation Led by Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament, Mr. Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, to Lahore Chamber!* https://t.co/yffxiiHt9I — The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Official (@LahoreChamber) November 26, 2026 Ahmed also said that Bangladesh had effectively become a "colony" of India during Hasina's 15-year rule and alleged that the country's people had suffered under her government. Ahmed is a former captain in the Pakistani army who fought in the 1971 war. ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina Wants To Return To Bangladesh, But Why Is Dhaka Insisting On Extradition By India? Explained

Ahmed Says Hasina Will Be Jailed The Bangladesh Speaker also strongly criticised Hasina, who has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024. Ahmed stated that Hasina would be sent straight to prison if she returned to Dhaka. He also claimed that her statements about returning were meant to keep her supporters hopeful and that she was unlikely to come back for at least another 10 years.

"Sheikh Hasina Wajid's announcements of her return are just to keep her workers motivated, she will not return to Bangladesh," he said. Ahmed also criticised Hasina for taking shelter in a country that he described as hostile to Muslims. While Ahmed said Bangladesh could take the matter to the ICJ if India refused to hand over Hasina, he did not explain the legal grounds on which Dhaka could approach the international court.

His statement comes as Dhaka has repeatedly asked India to extradite Hasina. However, India has said that the request is being examined by the concerned authorities in accordance with the country's laws and established procedures. Ahmed also referred to the football final between India and Pakistan during the 2026 SAFF Championship, which concluded on November 17 at the National Stadium in Dhaka. He claimed that almost the entire stadium had supported Pakistan during the match, even though India defeated Pakistan in the final.

Bangladesh’s Speaker Hafiz Uddin has gone to visit Pakistan. There he is saying that "We supported Pakistan in the India-Pakistan football match. 99% of the people of Bangladesh supported Pakistan" https://t.co/oT6nXDRd5x — Voice Of BD Hindus 🇧🇩 (@RealBDHindus) November 26, 2026 Meanwhile, Hasina has said that she wants to return to Bangladesh on December 16. However, the current government in Dhaka has maintained that her return would only be accepted through a legal extradition process. ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina Picks Bangladesh Liberation Day For Homecoming, Dhaka Says 'Terrorists Can Only Return In Handcuffs'

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