Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun. Although it is not very far from Earth compared to other planets, reaching it is extremely difficult. The European-Japanese space mission, called BepiColombo, took nearly eight years to reach Mercury. It was launched in October 2018 and finally entered Mercury's orbit on Friday, 21 November.

But why did it take so long to reach a nearby planet? Why Is Reaching Mercury So Difficult? The biggest challenge is not the distance but the Sun's powerful gravity. Earth moves around the Sun at a speed of nearly 30 kilometres per second. When a spacecraft is launched from Earth, it also carries much of this speed. Mercury is much closer to the Sun, so a spacecraft travelling towards it must reduce its speed. Otherwise, it may fly past the planet instead of entering its orbit.

The Sun's gravity also pulls the spacecraft towards it and increases its speed. Therefore, scientists must carefully control the spacecraft's speed without using too much fuel. How Did BepiColombo Reach Mercury? BepiColombo used a technique called a gravity assist. In this method, a spacecraft uses the gravitational pull of planets to change its speed and direction. During its journey, BepiColombo flew past Earth once, Venus twice and Mercury six times. These manoeuvres helped it adjust its path and gradually reduce its speed.

Instead of travelling in a straight line, the spacecraft covered around 10 billion kilometres. Finally, its engines were used to slow it down enough for Mercury's gravity to capture it. ALSO READ: NASA's X-59 Soars Over America: The Supersonic Jet Designed To Fly Faster Without Deafening Sonic Booms | WATCH Why Are There Two Spacecraft? BepiColombo is a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It carries two spacecraft, each with a different purpose. Mercury Planetary Orbiter will study Mercury's surface, internal structure and chemical composition, while MIO will study Mercury's magnetic field and the particles surrounding the planet.

Both spacecraft are expected to separate in December this year, with their main scientific observations beginning in April 2027. What Makes Mercury Special? Mercury is a small planet, but it has many unusual features. Its core contains a large amount of iron compared to its overall size. During the day, its surface temperature can reach around 430°C. At night, temperatures can fall to nearly -180°C. Surprisingly, water ice exists in some craters near its poles where sunlight never reaches. Scientists want to understand how ice can survive on a planet so close to the Sun.

ALSO READ: NASA Space Telescope To Hit Earth; Mumbai, Hyderabad Among Cities In Re-Entry Zone; What's The Threat Level What Will Scientists Learn? BepiColombo will study Mercury's surface, interior and magnetic field. It will also examine how solar radiation affects the planet. The findings may help scientists understand how Mercury and other rocky planets were formed. You may also like to watch