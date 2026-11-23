Antalya COP 31 has failed future generations. I say this as Prime Minister of The Bahamas, and I lend my voice to our partners in the Caribbean Community and to the small island and developing nations that were asked to accept that failure in silence. We reject it, and we will say so in every forum open to us. After almost two days of overtime, the longest climate conference on record ended in Antalya without a final agreement. For the first time since Copenhagen in 2009, the nations of the world could not agree on what to say about the greatest danger they share. Narrow self-interest caused this failure. A small number of oil and gas producers put their revenues ahead of the safety of billions of people. They used the rule of consensus, a rule meant to give every nation an equal voice, as a weapon to strip the cause of the crisis from the text. Three years ago in Dubai, the nations of the world agreed by consensus to transition away from fossil fuels in their energy systems. In Antalya, they could not bring themselves to write those words again. The final text did not mention fossil fuels at all. The draft would have recorded, for the first time in a United Nations decision, that the world is on course to break the 1.5°C limit. On the same page, they refused to name the cause or acknowledge it. It dropped the proposed target of US$120 billion a year to help vulnerable nations adapt. That is the text small states were asked to sign. The Caribbean Community, negotiating as its own bloc at a COP for the first time, refused to accept that text. So did the Alliance of Small Island States. They were right. Had they signed, they would have accepted their own harm in writing. The Bahamas, a member of both, stood with them. The heaviest cost of Antalya falls on people who were not there. The generations who will inherit this planet had no seat at the table. They depend on those of us in the room to speak for them. They will live with every word that was struck from that text. The treaty that brought the world to Antalya makes a promise to them. Its first principle asks every party to protect the climate system “for the benefit of present and future generations of humankind”. Last year, the International Court of Justice unanimously confirmed that states carry binding obligations under international law to protect the climate system. In Antalya, those obligations were traded for the profits of the present. This failure will outlive everyone in this room. It will outlive our generation. The sea will go on rising for centuries, even after emissions stop, because the deep ocean and the great ice sheets respond slowly to the heat we add today. Every year of delay fixes a burden on people who will live centuries from now, and they will have no way to send it back. Those who blocked progress have misjudged even their own interest. The sea is rising on their coasts too. The heat is reaching their cities too. Their own children and grandchildren will inherit the world their delay is building. In 1992, the Guyanese statesman Sir Shridath Ramphal wrote a book for the Earth Summit and called it Our Country, The Planet. Wherever we live, we share one atmosphere and one rising sea. Small nations have always understood that. In Antalya, too many nations negotiated as if the atmosphere had borders and the sea respected flags. Small island states produce less than one per cent of global emissions, yet we carry the weight of a crisis we did not cause. We have brought plans, commitments and patience to three decades of these talks. Antalya exhausted that patience. We will return to the table, because it remains the one place where a small nation can stand as an equal. We will keep our names off any text that asks our people to accept their own harm. With our partners in CARICOM and the Alliance of Small Island States, we will press for real results by the end of 2027, when the world meets in Addis Ababa for COP32. Generations not yet born will ask whether we acted when we knew. Antalya gave them a shameful answer. Addis Ababa must give a better one. #COP31