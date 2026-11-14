Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday sparked attention after being caught making a crude joke with Climate Minister Chris Bowen during the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkiye. The conversation, recorded on a live microphone, involved a discussion about mobile phones, their effects on the body and a joke about male genitalia.

The incident took place when Albanese and Bowen were waiting for a roundtable discussion to begin. During their conversation, the Australian Prime Minister warned Bowen against keeping his mobile phone close to his heart, saying it could affect his heart rhythm. Bowen responded that he was more concerned about keeping his phone out of his trouser pocket.

Albanese then interrupted him, asking, "Because of your d--k?" Bowen then responded with a laugh, saying, "Arguably more important than the heart." The exchange was first broadcast by Australia's Channel Seven.

Chris Bowen and Albanese at COP having a casual conversation about frequency and mobile radiation affecting certain organs, not realising the mic was on! Tweedledee and Tweedledumb. The radiation obviously got to their brains.🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/huaec1vYEW — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) November 13, 2026

As the video went viral on social media, a spokesperson for the Australian prime minister downplayed the incident, telling AFP that the two politicians were simply sharing a joke between meetings. The exchange quickly attracted attention due to its informal and personal nature as it took place during an international climate summit.

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