Indian-American Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, the US Assistant Attorney General and head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, resigned from her post, becoming the first senior official to leave the Trump administration since the mid-term elections. Dhillon is considered as a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump.

In an X post, Attorney General Todd Blanche on Friday announced her resignation, saying Dhillon had "led the Civil Rights Division with conviction". ALSO READ: Trump's Plan To End 4-Year Russia-Ukraine War, Hints At 'Big, Beautiful Agreement' For All Of Europe "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors," his X post read.

Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 5, 2026 What Harmeet Kaur Dhillon Said After Quitting From Her Post In an X post, Dhillon said serving her country as AAG for Civil Rights had been the honour of a lifetime. In her post, she highlighted her work in the direction of empowering women. She also thanked US President Donald Trump for giving her the opportunity. ALSO READ: Netanyahu Faces Political Setback As Arab Parties Support Eisenkot To Lead Israel's Next Government

"Serving my country as AAG for Civil Rights has been the honor of a lifetime. We ushered in the downfall of illegal DEI, we fought to protect women and girls’ sports, and so much more. I want to thank President Trump for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to what’s next!," she said after leaving her job.

Serving my country as AAG for Civil Rights has been the honor of a lifetime. We ushered in the downfall of illegal DEI, we fought to protect women and girls’ sports, and so much more. I want to thank President Trump for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to what’s next! — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 5, 2026 Who Is Harmeet Dhillon? Dhillon, who rose to fame as a civil rights attorney, was born in Chandigarh into a Punjabi Sikh family. Her parents left India in the 1970s. They initially moved to London before eventually settling in the United States. In an interview, she said, "Besides life, the greatest gift that Mom and Dad gave me was bringing me here to America and allowing me to be sworn in as a naturalised American citizen when I was 10 years old." She ran her own law firm in San Francisco for several years before joining the Justice Department. She is a frequent guest on conservative podcasts and maintains a very active presence on social media. Unlike her predecessors, she frequently took to social media to post videos about the work her division was undertaking. She acknowledged in media interviews that she often generated ideas for civil rights investigations based on various posts she encountered on social media.

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