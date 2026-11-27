US Thanksgiving Storm: A powerful storm swept across large parts of the United States on Thanksgiving, Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding. The severe weather knocked out electricity for nearly 1 million people, disrupted air travel and forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Several states along the East Coast faced major power outages, while strong wind gusts brought down trees and power lines.

Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania Among Worst-Hit States Power outages affected several parts of the country, with five states accounting for nearly 87 per cent of the reported blackouts. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia recorded some of the highest numbers of affected customers. According to PowerOutage.us, more than 9,61,000 utility customers across the US were without electricity as of 7:30 pm ET on Thursday.

Footage out of NYC as a severe storm disrupts Thanksgiving travel, leaving nearly 1 million customers without power across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and New York. https://t.co/XScegcmO19 — 🅝🅔🅡🅓🅨 (@Nerdy_Addict) November 27, 2026 Pennsylvania reported over 235,000 outages, followed by New Jersey with more than 1,80,000. Maryland recorded around 1,56,000 outages, while Virginia had approximately 1,32,000. Missouri also reported nearly 1,06,000 customers without power. New York and Delaware recorded more than 56,000 and 21,000 outages, respectively. Strong Winds Bring Down Trees, Power Lines According to Reuters, the storm brought powerful winds to several states, with gusts reaching between 50 and 70 mph across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and coastal New England. The strong winds damaged trees and power lines, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity during the holiday. Officials had earlier warned that the combination of heavy rain and strong winds could increase the chances of trees falling and cause further power disruptions.

Impresionante tormenta en el Día de Acción de Gracias en Estado Unidos Más de 800.000 personas sin electricidad y carreteras inundadas https://t.co/1RJsNLe3HW — MARIANO OSORIO (@marianoosorio1) November 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Severe Storms Hit US Coasts: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed, Emergencies Declared, Holiday Travel Disrupted Flights Delayed The storm also affected air travel across the country, with several flights cancelled or delayed on Thanksgiving. FlightAware reported 440 US-related flight cancellations on Thursday, along with more than 2,200 delays. Major airports serving the Washington and New York City areas were among those facing significant disruptions. The strong winds and heavy rain made travel conditions difficult during one of the busiest holiday periods.

Thanksgiving Day storm with FSD 14.3.13 navigating trash bins, leaf piles and downed branches at night. https://t.co/CZtOV7wIhC — Mark Grabowski (@MarkGrabowski) November 27, 2026 Coastal Flooding Meanwhile, flooding triggered by heavy rainfall and strong winds was reported in coastal areas. The National Weather Service warned that powerful winds blowing in from the ocean, combined with unusually high king tides, were leading to flooding in low-lying communities along parts of the East Coast.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed The severe weather also affected one of New York City's biggest holiday traditions as organisers postponed the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to strom threat. The event, which features giant character balloons, decorated floats, marching bands and live performances has been rescheduled for Saturday.

Nashville Records Thanksgiving Snowfall After 76 Years The storm also brought unusual winter weather to parts of the country. Nashville recorded its first measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving in 76 years, adding to the unusual weather conditions reported across the US. Why Is The US Experiencing Storms? The US is experiencing severe storms as two major weather systems collide with seasonal king tides across the East Coast, West Coast and Midwest. A rapidly strengthening low-pressure system is moving along the Eastern Seaboard, drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This has brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding across areas stretching from North Carolina to New England.

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