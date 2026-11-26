Elon ‌Musk, whose SpaceX created news after receiving approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy up to 1 million satellites for a space-based AI data centre constellation called "Starmind", made a big announcement for American children on Thursday. The world's richest ⁠person pledged to give two shares of SpaceX to every American child.

"Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally. The share from SpaceX will be transferred next month. The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year," Musk said in a series of X posts.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's SpaceX Gets Nod To Deploy 1 Million Satellites In Space; What's Behind Big AI Data Centre Plan "If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun's energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy. These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them. I recommend holding on to your shares," he said in another X post.

Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026 American Kids To Get Gift Worth USD 18 Billion Two shares to every American child hold an estimated value of USD 18 billion. The development came after spaceX said it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock ⁠to every currently ⁠active Trump Account, adding that Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company. What Is Trump Account? A Trump Account, which is a program designed to give Americans under the age of 18 a stake in the stock market and help build wealth from an early age, is a US tax-advantaged investment launched in July 2026.The White House said in October it had opened almost 70 million accounts.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Offers To Hire Jensen Huang As Nvidia Board Weighs Ouster Over Chinese Spy Probe SpaceX shares closed at USD 127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the pledge at nearly USD 18 ⁠billion. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment on whether Musk's SpaceX share donations would be linked to Trump Accounts. Musk, whose net worth is around USD 824 billion, said last month he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America. He held about 6.42 billion shares in the company as of June. "Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be ⁠the first of many," Musk said in a post on X at the time. "Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way," Musk added.

What Prompted Musk To Announce For Donation? Musk in past advocated that philanthropic benefits should be given to the public. He announced the idea to provide direct benefit to people in October 2026, just one day after rival AI company Anthropic committed 5 per cent of its equity to a "Public Benefit Fund". He argued that tech companies should distribute shares "directly to the public".

Musk Foundation Holds USD 14 Billion In Assets. Most of Musk's philanthropic efforts have been through the Musk Foundation, which reportedly holds more than USD 14 billion in assets. Other Major Philanthropy Ventures In The US: - In October, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband pledged a share of their SpaceX stock to each of more than 2 million ⁠children under the Trump initiative. - Anthropic, which recently went public, said last month it was committing 5 per cent (USD 54 billion) of its shares to a new fund for the "public good".



- Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Emeritus Warren Buffett, one of the most prominent figures in ‌philanthropy, is reported to have given away USD 60 billion so far.

- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has distributed more than USD 100 billion since its founding in 2000, with some of that fueled by donations from Buffett. (With Reuters Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch