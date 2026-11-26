The Trump administration has cleared the way for Elon Musk's SpaceX to develop an enormous network of data centres in space. The move marks a significant development in the global race for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday authorised SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites, known as orbital compute modules, under a proposed constellation called 'Starmind'.

What Is Starmind Project? The FCC described the approval as a first-of-its-kind authorisation in the United States. The satellites will function as small data centres in orbit, processing huge volumes of information, and sending the results back to Earth. The FCC said in its statement, "At this pivotal time in America's development of super intelligence, the FCC is granting SpaceX authorization to deploy 1,000,000 orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used back here on Earth."

DATA CENTERS IN SPACE🇺🇸 Today, in a historic first, the FCC approved SpaceX’s request for 1 million satellites (orbital compute modules) to create data centers in space The Starmind & competitor constellations will use solar power to extend America’s lead in Super Intelligence https://t.co/VJinjK5e5E — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 25, 2026 SpaceX had submitted its application on January 30, 2026. Under the FCC's approval, the company must launch its first satellites by November 25, 2033. It will have to deploy half the constellation by November 25, 2038, and complete the deployment by November 25, 2040. However, Musk has indicated that the initial launches could begin much earlier. ALSO READ: Elon Musk's SpaceX Pulls Off Historic Feat, Giant Tower Arms Catch Starship From Sky | Watch

Data Centres In Space, Why It Matters Traditional data centres require enormous amounts of electricity, land, cooling infrastructure, and water to operate. As AI systems become more advanced, their computing requirements are also increasing rapidly. It is believed that building data centres in space could help address some of these challenges. Satellites can access continuous solar energy, reducing dependence on conventional power infrastructure.

Space-based facilities could also reduce pressure on land and electricity resources on Earth. The idea is to use solar power to operate computing systems in orbit, process information there, and transmit the results to users and infrastructure on the ground. If successful, this could support AI development at a much larger scale.

Partnership With Nvidia SpaceX is reportedly working with chipmaker Nvidia to manufacture the Starmind spacecraft. Musk expects deployment to begin gradually before accelerating over the following years. He said, "We’ll start off slow, but then it will ramp to significant volume probably in '28 and then very large volume in '29."

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has linked the decision to America's ambitions in artificial intelligence. Despite its potential, the proposal has raised questions among scientists about orbital congestion, space debris, satellite collisions, energy requirements and the technical difficulty of maintaining computing equipment in space.

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