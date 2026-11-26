Severe storms affecting both the East and West coasts of the United States on Thanksgiving have forced organisers to postpone New York's 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday at 8:30 AM ET, according to CNN, citing a city official. Strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding from the storms are disrupting holiday celebrations and travel.

ALSO READ: How US Tariffs Threaten Indian Exports And India-US Trade Deal | Explained Storm Prompts Parade Postponement And Emergency Declarations Along East Coast Strengthening storm conditions along the East Coast have prompted the New York parade postponement and emergency declarations, while organisers of Philadelphia's parade decided not to fly the balloons due to weather concerns.

Water levels along the East Coast could reach their highest mark since Superstorm Sandy. Parts of Delaware and New Jersey also face a high risk of power outages from strong winds, with gusts of 50 mph or more forecast along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of heavy rain, strong winds, and possible coastal flooding across parts of the state, urging residents to monitor local forecasts and exercise caution while travelling. "We’ve got a storm heading our way this Thanksgiving, bringing rain and strong winds statewide and a wintry mix at higher elevations. New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley could see heavy rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph," Hochul said in a post on X.

"The worst of it is expected late tomorrow afternoon. A good time to stay inside, watch some football and sleep off that big meal! Our State teams are ready, but I want New Yorkers to be ready, too. Keep an eye on your local forecast and use caution if you’re travelling," the post added.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of a major storm expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and potentially prolonged power outages on Thursday. "While this declaration does not restrict travel, I strongly encourage New Jerseyans with holiday travel plans to reach their destination today to avoid the worst of the storm tomorrow," the governor said. Air Travel Disruptions, Midwest Snow, And West Coast Flooding Travellers across the country face widespread disruptions in the air, on roads, and along the coasts. Southwest Airlines and United Airlines warned Thanksgiving Day passengers of possible disruptions in the Northeast, while the National Weather Service warned of difficult travel conditions, especially at eastern US airports, with reduced visibility, turbulence, and strong winds expected through Friday morning.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Plans Fresh US Tariffs On India, China And 14 Other Economies Over Industrial Subsidies: Reports Meanwhile, parts of Missouri and Illinois were under winter storm warnings, with up to 13 inches of snow expected near St. Louis. On the West Coast, king tides, high tides, and powerful waves have triggered coastal flood warnings from Southern California to Washington. In Pacifica, south of San Francisco, powerful waves caused part of a city pier to collapse on Wednesday, sending debris into the ocean. Officials also issued an evacuation warning for beachfront properties in Marin County's Stinson Beach, citing the risk of large waves and flooding.

(With Inputs From Agencies) You May Also Like To Watch