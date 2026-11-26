Fresh reports have raised concerns over Nvidia's sale of some of its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to at least two US-based companies owned by Chinese firms. The development has raised questions about whether sensitive American technology is reaching countries considered rivals of the United States.

According to a CBS News report, one of Nvidia's "preferred partners" is a California-based company owned by a Chinese firm. Its chief executive is a graduate of a university run by the Chinese military, corporate records show. Another California-based company changed its name after its Chinese parent company was placed on a US government blacklist.

The report also claimed that some US-based companies owned by Chinese firms later leased or sold these advanced AI chips to other companies in Southeast Asia. The findings are based on an investigation by C4ADS, a Washington-based global security non-profit also known as the Centre for Advanced Defence Studies. The organisation examined dozens of corporate filings, court records and Nvidia's business relationships dating back to 2023.

Experts told CBS News that complicated ownership structures and multiple layers of transactions have made it difficult to establish how many of Nvidia's most advanced chips may have reached China. ALSO READ: Nvidia Scandal Takes Twist, US Officials Say No Evidence That China Sent Alice Huang To Spy On CEO Jensen Huang "It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed," said Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS. The organisation uses publicly available information, including corporate filings and satellite images, to investigate sanctions violations and smuggling.

About the Companies Nvidia recorded nearly 20 billion dollars in sales to China last year. The company can sell certain graphics cards for personal computers and lower-powered server chips to China without a special licence. However, exports of its most advanced AI chips are restricted.

Despite these restrictions, the CBS report claimed that some of Nvidia's most powerful chips, known as Blackwell chips, have reached Chinese-linked companies. RiCloud AI Inc RiCloud AI Inc., a data centre company based in San Jose, California, is listed on Nvidia's website as one of its "preferred partners". This allows the company to access advanced computing chips used to develop powerful AI models. However, RiCloud AI is owned by Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited, a company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Yuxing's CEO and co-owner, Cong Yu, holds a degree in National Defence Mobilisation from the People's Liberation Army Command College, an institution run by the Chinese military. Yu also heads a related RiCloud company in California. ALSO READ: From Tech Dealmaker To Alleged Chinese Spy: Who Is Alice Huang, The Woman Linked to Nvidia's Jensen Huang? Yuxing's chairman, Li Qiang, previously served as the chairman of data centre company Global Switch Holdings. In June 2024, Australia's Department of Defence dropped Global Switch as a data centre provider over national security concerns. Aivres Another company named in the report is Aivres, a California-based firm listed on Nvidia's website as an "elite" computing partner. This is the highest level of partnership offered by the chipmaker. Aivres was previously known as Inspur, the same name as its Chinese parent company. However, in March 2023, several Inspur Group entities in China were added to a US federal blacklist of companies considered security risks. Following the move, the California-based company changed its name to Aivres but continued its business relationship with Nvidia. However, Aivres itself is not on the US blacklist. No Evidence of China-Directed Relationship with Jensen Huang US intelligence officials have told congressional staff members that they have found no evidence that China directed Chinese technology executive Alice Huang to develop a relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to collect information for Beijing.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), US officials shared these findings during a briefing on Tuesday. People familiar with the meeting said the information gathered so far suggests that the relationship may have been personal rather than part of an intelligence operation.

The briefing was attended by officials from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the National Security Agency (NSA). They shared information about Alice Huang and her alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

The developments come amid scrutiny over Alice Huang's alleged links to Chinese intelligence and her reported relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. However, Beijing has denied that she is a spy.