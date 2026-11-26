Bangkok Oil Depot Blast: An explosion and a large fire broke out at the Bangchak oil storage facility in Bangkok's Phra Khanong district on Thursday, sending thick black smoke into the sky. Due to the emergency, local officials have ordered nearby residents and students to evacuate immediately while firefighters work to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire and any details on injuries or damage are still unknown, and the public is being asked to stay away from the area.

A fire has broken out at an oil refinery on Sukhumvit Soi 62, Bangkok. People living in nearby areas are being evacuated as a safety precaution. Emergency services are rushing to bring the fire under control. https://t.co/jgNGWjdeI7 — John Mango (@johnmangobkk) November 26, 2026 Fire At Thailand's Fifth-Largest Refinery According to local media reports, the explosion took place at around 2:51 pm local time at a Bangchak Corp. oil refinery in eastern Bangkok. Acording to the Bang Na district office, the company stated that the situation had been brought under control. However, it did not reveal the cause of the blast. This facility, which processes 1,20,000 barrels of oil a day is Thailand's fifth-largest refinery and the only one located inside a city. BREAKING: Major fire erupts at Bangchak oil depot on Old Tramway Road in Bangkok, Thailand. Details are still emerging. Is the fire under control? https://t.co/JhgGuBB44t — The Line Reports __🖋️ (@Nishantishere_) November 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Cairo Fire Incident: 31 Killed, 15 Injured After Fuel Tanker Crash Ignites Massive Blaze On Highway | Video Videos Show Thick Black Smoke Videos emerging online show a huge orange fireball bursting into the air, followed by thick black smoke rising high above the city. Filmed from nearby offices, roads, and across the river, the clips show dark smoke spreading across the skyline over nearby homes. Closer aerial videos also show flames burning near several fuel tanks while firefighters spray water to put out the fire.

Big explosion in Bangkok, seems like from a refinery. https://t.co/bN1Ol01P1O — Nika Aung (@nla_asia) November 26, 2026 Why Fires In Oil Storage Facilities Are Risky? Fires and explosions in oil storage facilities are extremely dangerous because crude oil and fuel catch fire easily and burn with intense heat. Since these sites hold massive amounts of fuel close together, a small spark or leak can quickly trigger a chain reaction, causing nearby tanks to explode. These accidents put workers and nearby communities in serious danger from flying debris, toxic smoke, and spreading flames. Additionally, burning oil is very difficult to put out and can leak into the ground or water, causing damage to the environment and local property. Earlier on November 16, at least 11 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a massive fire tore through commercial buildings in Thailand's popular beach town of Patong. Dramatic videos of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, capturing the terrifying scale of the fire. In the footage, towering red flames and thick plumes of smoke can be seen completely engulfing the row of commercial buildings as emergency crews work on the ground to control the blaze.

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