The stretch of the highway where the crash occurred was in Waraq, a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area, according to the Health Ministry.

🇪🇬|THE FIRE IGNITED IN UNDER 30 SECONDS. THE FIRST FIRE TRUCK ARRIVED AFTER 30 MINUTES. THE MATH IS THE INDICTMENT. November 26, 2026. Cairo. The witness timeline. Ahmed Mansour was in a microbus on the Ring Road when the tanker struck the barrier and overturned. He told MBC Masr's *Yehduth fi Misr by phone on November 25 that he saw the vehicle hit the wall, flip, and the gasoline leak onto the ground. He said no more than about half a minute passed before the fire ignited suddenly. He and the other passengers in the microbus moved away and escaped. His words: "Thank God, it came from our Lord that we were not too close to the burning car, and we tried to avoid the fire." The response timeline. Witness accounts cited in the public record state that fire trucks took HALF AN HOUR to arrive. The reporting is explicit: "Witnesses say fire trucks took HALF AN HOUR to arrive and by then it was too late for many victims." The math. Thirty minutes is 1,800 seconds. The ignition window was under 30 seconds. That is a ratio of 60 to 1. For every second the fire needed to consume the first car, the state took sixty seconds to send the first truck. The fire finished its work in the first half-minute. The trucks arrived to extinguish the wreckage. The human cost. Thirty dead. Twenty-five injured. Twenty-seven vehicles destroyed, including cars and motorcycles. The Public Prosecution ordered DNA samples from unidentified victims. The gas supply to nearby homes was cut as a precaution. The deployment. The Health Ministry dispatched 39 ambulances. The Civil Protection Forces deployed 27 fire engines. Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar raised hospital preparedness. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly followed developments by phone. Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy was tasked with relief through the Egyptian Red Crescent. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed condolences. The vehicle. The truck was owned by a private contractor, not the Ministry of Petroleum. Ministry-operated petroleum trucks carry GPS tracking systems that monitor movement and route. This truck was not a ministry truck and operated without that tracking layer. The cause dispute. The Public Prosecution's preliminary inspection found the driver lost control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to veer and strike the concrete barrier before overturning and exploding. Al-Ahram, citing sources with knowledge of the investigation, reported that a high-voltage cable fell in front of the truck. The Ministry of Transport denied that a power cable caused the fire and stated it has issued no comments on the cause. The compensation mechanism. The Financial Regulatory Authority, headed by Dr. Islam Azzam, directed the Egyptian Mandatory Vehicle Insurance Pool to expedite compensation under Unified Insurance Law No. 155 of 2024. The payout is triggered by the official determination of liability. The faster the finding, the faster the payment. The unanswered questions. The Public Prosecution has not published a response-time figure. It has not stated when the first fire unit arrived. It has not explained the 1,800-second gap between ignition and arrival. The investigation is examining the driver. It is not examining the dispatch log. No official has stated what consequences, if any, follow for the officials responsible for inspection and emergency deployment in Al-Warraq. The arithmetic. The fire killed thirty people in under thirty seconds. The state took 1,800 seconds to arrive. The driver lost control of the wheel. The state lost control of the response. The first is an accident. The second is why the death toll is thirty and not three.