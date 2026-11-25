New Delhi: Thousands of foreign professionals, including Indian employees working in the United States, could face uncertainty over their jobs and long-term immigration plans after technology giant IBM decided to discontinue US visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in its Consulting division.

Affected employees have reportedly been given two options: relocate to an IBM position outside the United States or leave the company. According to a report by Rest of World, employees have around three weeks to make a decision, while those who decline relocation will reportedly receive three months' severance, with December 31 set as their last working day.

The development is particularly significant for Indian professionals employed in the US on H-1B visas, many of whom have been waiting for years to secure permanent residency through employer-sponsored green cards.

Why has IBM ended H-1B and green card sponsorship?

IBM confirmed that it was discontinuing visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles in its Consulting division, which employs more than 150,000 people worldwide.

A company spokesperson said IBM had traditionally participated in US high-skilled visa programmes to address skill shortages. However, its reliance on these programmes had been declining for several years.

"As skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

The decision covers H-1B visa sponsorship as well as the PERM labour certification process, an important initial step towards obtaining an employment-based green card in the United States.

India emerges as the main relocation destination

For employees considering relocation, India appears to be the primary destination based on the company's available overseas vacancies. According to data cited in the Rest of World report, IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting positions outside the United States on November 19. Of these, 1,125 were in India, while 23 were in Singapore and 18 in the United Kingdom.