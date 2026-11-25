- IBM ends US visa, green card sponsorship for consultants.
- Thousands of foreign professionals, mainly Indians, are affected.
- Employees face relocation to India or company departure.
New Delhi: Thousands of foreign professionals, including Indian employees working in the United States, could face uncertainty over their jobs and long-term immigration plans after technology giant IBM decided to discontinue US visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in its Consulting division.
Affected employees have reportedly been given two options: relocate to an IBM position outside the United States or leave the company. According to a report by Rest of World, employees have around three weeks to make a decision, while those who decline relocation will reportedly receive three months' severance, with December 31 set as their last working day.
The development is particularly significant for Indian professionals employed in the US on H-1B visas, many of whom have been waiting for years to secure permanent residency through employer-sponsored green cards.
Why has IBM ended H-1B and green card sponsorship?
IBM confirmed that it was discontinuing visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles in its Consulting division, which employs more than 150,000 people worldwide.
A company spokesperson said IBM had traditionally participated in US high-skilled visa programmes to address skill shortages. However, its reliance on these programmes had been declining for several years.
"As skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.
The decision covers H-1B visa sponsorship as well as the PERM labour certification process, an important initial step towards obtaining an employment-based green card in the United States.
India emerges as the main relocation destination
For employees considering relocation, India appears to be the primary destination based on the company's available overseas vacancies. According to data cited in the Rest of World report, IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting positions outside the United States on November 19. Of these, 1,125 were in India, while 23 were in Singapore and 18 in the United Kingdom.
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However, relocating to India could come with a substantial financial cost. An IBM employee, posting anonymously on workplace discussion platform Blind, claimed that moving from the US to India could result in an estimated 80 per cent reduction in salary.
The exact number of employees affected by IBM's decision has not been disclosed.
Three weeks to decide, employees reportedly told
According to Rest of World, employees have been given approximately three weeks to decide whether to accept an overseas position or leave the company.
Blind CEO Sunguk Moon told the publication that employees who do not relocate would reportedly receive three months' severance, with December 31 as their final working day.
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Some employees were reportedly informed about the decision during individual meetings with their managers, described as career discussions.
US immigration restrictions add to uncertainty
IBM's decision comes amid increased scrutiny of foreign-worker hiring and employment-based immigration programmes under US President Donald Trump's administration.
In October, the US administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major technology outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme.
PERM is an important requirement for employers seeking employment-based green cards for foreign workers.
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The White House had also announced a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions in September 2025, adding to concerns among companies hiring foreign professionals.
Why Indian professionals could be particularly affected
Indian nationals account for a significant share of H-1B visa holders in the United States and face long waiting periods for employment-based green cards because of annual country-specific limits and the substantial backlog.
For many Indian professionals, an H-1B visa has been a route to building a long-term career and life in America. IBM's latest decision could force affected employees to reconsider those plans, particularly if relocating means accepting a significantly lower salary or leaving an established professional and family life behind.
The development highlights the growing uncertainty surrounding employer-sponsored immigration for foreign technology workers in the United States.