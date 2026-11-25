New Delhi: An Australian senator has caught public attention after bringing her infant daughter to Parliament and holding her while addressing fellow lawmakers during a Senate session. The heartwarming moment has sparked conversations about motherhood, workplace flexibility and the challenges faced by working mothers.

Senator Fatima Payman, who represents Western Australia, was seen holding her daughter, Aaliyah, inside the Senate chamber while participating in a debate on November 25.

The lawmakers were discussing the federal government's Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026, which seeks to make major technology platforms more accountable for online harms.

Instead of stepping away from her parliamentary responsibilities, Payman continued participating in the proceedings with her baby in her arms. The moment highlighted how women can balance professional commitments with childcare when workplaces provide supportive arrangements.

Australian Senator Fatima Payman brought her infant daughter, Aaliyah, into the Senate chamber while participating in a debate on online safety legislation. Fellow Senator Lidia Thorpe was also seen sharing a playful moment with baby Aliyah. Payman made history earlier in 2026 as the first senator from Western Australia to give birth while serving in office. #australia #fatimapayman #worldnews #parliament — APT News (@APT__News) November 25, 2026

Who is Fatima Payman?

Fatima Payman is an independent senator representing Western Australia and leads the political party Australia's Voice. Born in Afghanistan, she moved to Australia with her family as a child. She entered the Australian Senate in 2022 as a member of the Labor Party and became the youngest Muslim woman elected to the country's Parliament at the time.

She later left the Labor Party and established her own political outfit.