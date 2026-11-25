Miss Universe 2026: Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, ending Puerto Rico's 20-year crown drought. Ending the two-decade wait, the 27-year-old mother brought home the coveted crown on home soil after Zuleyka Rivera last won the title in 2006. Before going to conquer the world, she won the national title, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026, in June.

With a background in psychology and social work, Jennifer worked as a prevention specialist. Since 2021, she has served as a civilian employee of the US Department of the Army at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The 75th edition of the competition was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24.

"Puerto Rico": Porque Jennifer Barreto ganó #MissUniverse2026 https://t.co/pvkoBAoPAd — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) November 25, 2026 Also Read: SP's 1st List For UP Polls Irks Congress; After Masood's 'Not Begging' Jab, UP Incharge Pushes For 3-Digit Seats Breaking A Two-Decade Crownless Streak Barreto received the crown from the outgoing Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico at the grand finale of Miss Universe 2026, held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, with over 116 participants contesting from across the globe this year.

While securing Puerto Rico's sixth crown, she ended the country’s 20-year crownless streak. The last crown was won by Zuleyka Rivera in 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. She defeated 85 competitors to win the 55th Miss Universe pageant, succeeding Natalie Glebova of Canada.

Puerto Rico Celebrated Its Sixth Crown It was a special moment for Puerto Rico after Barreto won the Miss Universe 2026 on November 24. The country hosted the international competition for the fourth time, featuring several rounds, including the swimsuit and evening gown segments. Following the victory, Puerto Rico has now won the title six times, joining the club of United States and Venezuela who have won nine and seven times respectively.

The country previously celebrated victories through: Marisol Malaret (1970)

Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985)

Dayanara Torres (1993)

Denise Quiñones (2001)

Zuleyka Rivera (2006) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Barreto (@jenniferbarretopr) The 75th Edition Celebrated With A New Diamond Crown This year, the Miss Universe pageant celebrated its 75th edition after its establishment in 1952. Celebrating the milestone, the diamond-jubilee edition introduced a new crown titled "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy". The crown has been designed by Venezuelan jewellery designer George Wittels in collaboration with Parisian jewellery house Maison d’Or. It features 3,150 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and was created to depict the pageant's 75-year legacy and its continuous evolution. Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel hosted the final event.

How Did India Fare At 75th Miss Universe 2026? India's Kaziah Liz Mejo earned a spot in the top 30 but could not make it to the top 12 semi-finals. The 19-year-old is from Kerala and is currently pursuing law. Her elimination has ended the country's hopes of winning the fourth title. Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021 have won the titles for India previously.