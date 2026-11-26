Authorities in Lahore, Pakistan, have arrested a 17-year-old college student for allegedly plotting a bomb attack on an educational institution with the help of the AI chatbot Claude. Officials from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) apprehended the teenager at his Bedian Road residence on Monday following allegations that he used the artificial intelligence tool to seek instructions on making explosives.

Alerted By FBI And Claude AI According to NCCIA Additional Director Atif Ameer, the agency was tipped off by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Claude AI about the student's online chats. The messages showed that the teenager was researching how to build an explosive device and attack a government school or college. He had reportedly asked the AI chatbot how to mix certain chemicals to create a powerful device that could damage a large building.

Planned Attack Over A Coffee Ameer noted that the teenager also talked about wanting to carry out the attack while drinking a cup of coffee. During the raid at his home, officials seized the laptop that he used to talk to the AI chatbot. The laptop still contained records of the chats. However, officials did not find any real explosives or weapons in the house.

ALSO READ: Netflix's First Pakistani Series Triggers Ban Calls In India; Pak Minister Says 'Let People Watch' The NCCIA has registered a case against the teenager under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code. Authorities are also conducting a psychological assessment alongside a forensic examination of his mobile phone to understand his motive. They are working to determine if the student held a personal grudge against the institution or if his plans ever moved beyond online chats.

This incident is not an isolated case, as several instances have emerged in the past where individuals turned to AI chatbots for malicious purposes. Law enforcement agencies worldwide have increasingly flagged cases of people attempting to use artificial intelligence to plan violent crimes, research methods for murder, or figure out how to hide evidence after committing an offense.

What Is Claude AI? Claude AI is a family of AI assistants created by the company Anthropic. First launched in March 2023, it is built to help users with tasks like writing, coding, research, and analysing documents. It can read text, code, images, and uploaded files to provide conversational answers or build interactive projects. Claude is trained using a set of clear rules known as Constitutional AI to keep its responses helpful, honest, and safe.

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