Racism At Oxford: An Indian PhD student at the University of Oxford has opened up about a painful racist encounter she faced during a routine shopping day. In an Instagram video posted on November 21, the student identified as Kamakshi shared that a woman followed her inside a store before suddenly walking up to her and saying, "You smell really, really bad." The rude and unprovoked comment left her feeling shocked, shaken, and embarrassed.

Recalling that afternoon, Kamakshi shared that she was shopping in a store when she saw a white woman walking near her several times. "Let me tell you something: I was happily shopping in one of the stores here and this white woman was circling me, and I don't know why," she said. At first, she ignored it and kept looking around. However, the woman suddenly walked straight up to her and said, "I didn't want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad."

Kamakshi was so shocked that she froze, and the woman quickly walked away before she could reply. In her video, Kamakshi pointed out that the claim was untrue because she had actually worn her father's favourite perfume that day. Even so, the rude remark hurt her deeply. She admitted that she felt embarrassed and upset, and spent the rest of the day trying to stay out of sight so nobody would notice her.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamakshi | PhD at Oxford (@kam.at.oxford)

Netizens, CJP Leader Ranka React To Video

Despite how upsetting the moment was, Kamakshi made it clear that she will not let this experience change how she embraces her Indian identity. Her story quickly sparked a wider conversation about racism in the UK on social media. A user wrote, "This is aggressive behaviour. It’s easy to look back and think of fun one liners to reply with like - oh boy lady I think you are having an aneurysm! But when you are on the spot, you freeze. But speaking about it is important and you are one hell of a woman for saying it aloud! Bravo."

Another user commented, "Racism and sexism run so deep in Oxford and in the university. I had similar experience … so sorry this happened." Kamakshi has also received support from CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, who called the incident completely unacceptable. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ranka said, "I lived in London for four years myself, and I have witnessed instances where Indian students have faced racism, sometimes even from other Indian students. This is completely unacceptable..."