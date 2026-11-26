US Tariffs: Several Democratic lawmakers in the United States have criticised President Donald Trump's latest tariff proposal and accused him of trying to bring back his controversial global trade measures. Their opposition comes just weeks after Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections. The lawmakers have now indicated to challenge Trump’s trade policies when they take control in January.

Trump Administration Proposes New Tariffs The fresh criticism by Democrats follows the Trump administration's announcement of proposed import duties on goods from 14 major economies, including India on Tuesday.The proposed duties follow an eight-month investigation conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The Trump administration launched the investigation into what it described as "structural excess capacity" in the manufacturing sectors of several economies.

The proposed tariffs would cover imports from 14 economies, including India, China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. Under the proposal, Indian goods could face tariffs of up to 25 per cent. However, the rate could be reduced to 17 per cent if India and the US reach a bilateral trade agreement. The tariffs are not yet in effect and would not go into effect until January 25.

ALSO READ: India Pushes Back Against US Allegation Of Excess Goods Dumping In American Market As Trump Admin Proposes 25% Tariff Democrats Accuse Trump Of Bringing Back Controversial Tariffs Democratic lawmakers have strongly objected to the latest move, arguing that Trump is once again using tariffs despite public opposition to his trade policies. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, who is expected to take charge of the powerful Senate Finance Committee in January, accused the president of repeating policies that voters had rejected in the recent elections.

"Donald Trump lacks object permanence. Only weeks after Americans overwhelmingly voted against his high tariffs and higher prices agenda, he's back with another round," Wyden said. In another post on X, Wyden said he would use his position as Finance Committee chair to oppose the proposed duties.

"New tariffs...again. Not even a month after voters rejected his disastrous trade agenda, Trump has decided to yet again, increase prices for Americans. As Finance Committee Chair, I will use every tool at my disposal to end Trump’s disastrous tariffs."

New tariffs...again. Not even a month after voters rejected his disastrous trade agenda, Trump has decided to yet again, increase prices for Americans. As Finance Committee Chair, I will use every tool at my disposal to end Trump’s disastrous tariffs. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 25, 2026 Schumer Says Trump Is Alienating US Allies Former Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also criticised Trump's decision. He argued that Trump's approach was failing to address concerns about China's trade practices and was putting additional pressure on American households. "Donald Trump never learns. The bad actor here is China, and instead of addressing the problem, Trump continues to let them dictate the terms while alienating our allies and passing the costs onto American families, with little benefit for American workers," Schumer said in a post on X. Donald Trump never learns. The bad actor here is China, and instead of addressing the problem, Trump continues to let them dictate the terms while alienating our allies and passing the costs onto American families, with little benefit for American workers. Change is coming in January. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 25, 2026 House Democrats Question Trump's Authority Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives have also raised concerns about the legal basis of the administration's latest proposal. Representative Don Beyer of Virginia, the senior House Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, criticised the investigation used to justify the proposed tariffs. Representative Suzan DelBene of Washington also accused the administration of misusing its powers by imposing broad tariffs without sufficient involvement from Congress. Democrats Prepare To Challenge Tariffs Democrats are expected to take control of both chambers in January, and several lawmakers have already indicated that they intend to use their new positions to challenge the president's trade measures. According to the election figures cited in media reports, Democrats won a 56-seat majority in the 100-member Senate, their strongest position in more than a decade, and secured at least 258 seats in the House of Representatives

As the proposed tariffs are still awaiting public hearings on January 25, the issue is likely to become an early point of confrontation between the Trump administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress. ALSO READ: Trump Administration Proposes 25% Additional Tariff On Indian Goods; Rate Could Drop To 17% Under Trade Deal You May Also Like To Watch: