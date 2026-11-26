US intelligence officials have told Congressional staff members that they have found no evidence that China directed Alice Huang, a Chinese technology executive, to develop a relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to gather information for Beijing. However, officials said Alice had been in contact with China's intelligence agency during the period of her relationship with Huang. The update comes just one day after Huang returned to his job as Nvidia's CEO.

No Evidence China Planned The Relationship According to the WSJ, during a briefing on Tuesday, US officials told staff members of congressional intelligence committees that they had found no evidence that Chinese intelligence agencies recruited Alice to get close to Huang. According to people familiar with the meeting, the information collected so far suggests that their relationship may have been personal rather than part of an intelligence operation.

The briefing was attended by officials from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the National Security Agency (NSA). The officials shared some of the information gathered about Alice and her connections with Chinese intelligence.

ALSO READ: From Tech Dealmaker To Alleged Chinese Spy: Who Is Alice Huang, The Woman Linked to Nvidia's Jensen Huang? Alice Remained In Contact With Chinese Intelligence While officials found no proof that Alice was sent to approach Huang, they said she had been in contact with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), which is the country's main intelligence agency. The agency had reportedly approached her and sought information from her. Officials also said Alice remained in touch with the MSS while she was involved with the Nvidia CEO. However, they have not found evidence that she provided the agency with any major intelligence.

Kang Wei's Role Raises Questions The briefing also discussed Kang Wei, a man who was often introduced to others as Alice's husband. According to US officials, Kang had stronger connections with China's intelligence agency and had served as an MSS asset at certain points. Officials indicated that he was a more important figure in the investigation due to his links with the Chinese intelligence network.

Investigation Into Nvidia Chip Smuggling Continues Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies are also examining whether Alice's relationship with Huang had any connection to the alleged movement of Nvidia's advanced AI chips into China in violation of US export restrictions. Alice had a role in managing Megaspeed, a data centre company based in Singapore which is suspected of being involved in redirecting advanced Nvidia chips to China.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the alleged chip transfers were connected to her relationship with Huang or her contacts with Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board is conducting its own investigation into the matter. Trump Supports Jensen Huang's Return The latest briefing came shortly after US President Donald Trump publicly supported Huang and said he was not a national security threat or facing criminal prosecution. Trump also described the Nvidia chief as a highly capable businessman who deserved government support.

ALSO READ: Daily Therapy, Conversation With Wife, Trump Pressure: What Jensen Huang Told Nvidia Employees In First Meet Upon Return You May Also Like To Watch: