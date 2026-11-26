Indian professionals working in the United States could face a significant pay cut and uncertainty over their immigration plans after technology giant IBM decided to discontinue US work visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in its Consulting division.

The decision could have financial implications for Indian employees considering relocation to another country to continue working with the company. An IBM employee, posting anonymously on workplace discussion platform Blind, claimed that moving from the US to India could result in an estimated 80 per cent reduction in salary.

ALSO READ: IBM Gives H-1B Employees Two Choices: Relocate Outside US Or Quit After Ending Green Card Sponsorship According to a report by Rest of World, IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on November 19. India accounted for 1,125 of these openings, making it the largest overseas destination by a considerable margin. Singapore had 23 vacancies, while the UK had 18.

However, the availability of these positions does not necessarily mean affected employees will be offered equivalent roles or retain their existing compensation. What Is IBM's Decision And Why Has It Taken The Step? IBM has decided to discontinue US work visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of positions in its Consulting division, which employs more than 150,000 people globally. The decision covers most roles in the division and is particularly significant for foreign professionals who depend on employer sponsorship to work in the US or pursue permanent residency.

The company has reportedly given affected employees the option of relocating to another country for an overseas position or leaving the organisation. Those who decline relocation will reportedly receive three months' severance, with December 31, 2026, set as their last working day.

An IBM spokesperson said the company had traditionally participated in US high-skilled visa programmes to address talent shortages. However, its participation had been declining for several years. "That participation has been declining for a number of years, and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

IBM has not disclosed how many employees will be affected or how many of them are based in the US. The company has also not announced an end to sponsorship across all its business divisions. India Accounts For Most IBM Consulting Vacancies Outside US For Indian professionals considering relocation, India appears to be the biggest destination based on IBM's available overseas consulting vacancies. According to Rest of World, the company's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting positions outside the US on November 19. Of these, 1,125 were in India. Singapore had 23 vacancies, while the UK had 18. IBM also listed 89 consulting openings in the US.

The concentration of vacancies in India could provide opportunities for some employees looking to continue their careers with IBM outside America. However, the company has not confirmed how many affected workers will be offered overseas positions or whether the available jobs will match their existing roles and compensation.

Relocating could also mean a substantial financial setback for employees accustomed to US salaries. An IBM employee, writing anonymously on workplace discussion platform Blind, estimated that moving from the US to India could result in an approximately 80 per cent reduction in salary.

The figure is an individual employee's estimate and has not been confirmed by IBM. Why Indian Professionals Are Particularly Concerned Indian nationals account for a substantial share of H-1B visa holders in the US and face lengthy waiting periods for employment-based green cards because of country-specific annual limits and the existing backlog. For many Indian technology professionals, employer-sponsored H-1B visas provide an opportunity to work in the US, while company-supported green card applications offer a route towards permanent residency. IBM's decision could disrupt these plans, particularly for employees who have spent years working in the country and waiting for their green card applications to progress. They may now have to weigh relocating to India, potentially at a significantly lower salary, against leaving their jobs and finding alternative employment.

ALSO READ: 'Rules Of Game Are Unclear': Bill Gates Criticises Trump’s Tariff Plan And US Govt Stakes In Intel, IBM The move comes amid increased scrutiny of employment-based immigration programmes under US President Donald Trump's administration. In October, Microsoft, Adobe and several major technology outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, faced restrictions on their participation in the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, an important step in the employment-based green card process. The White House had also announced a one-time USD 100,000 fee on certain new H-1B visa petitions in September 2025, adding to concerns among companies hiring foreign professionals. You May Also Like To Watch: