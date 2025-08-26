For years, remote and hybrid work have been hailed as the future of employment. But now, a surprising shift is underway: Gen Z, the youngest group in the workforce, appears to be turning its back on working from home. This isn’t just about employers such as Amazon and Tesco urging staff back into offices under the banner of “culture” and “connection.” ew research suggests the push is coming from younger employees themselves. A Bupa survey of 8,000 British workers found that 45 per cent of Gen Z respondents are considering jobs with more in-person interaction, compared with just 25 per cent of older generations.

The reason? Loneliness. According to the study, 38 per cent of Gen Z workers report feeling socially isolated because of remote work arrangements, the highest percentage across all age groups.

The Loneliness Factor

One Gen Z respondent explained: “I specifically applied for roles with a physical office where I have supportive colleagues, can socialise at lunchtimes, and meet friends in the evenings.”

Even among influencers, a group often associated with digital-first careers, nearly half said they were considering a return to more traditional jobs. The appeal isn’t necessarily about career advancement but about restoring day-to-day human contact.

Tom Brown, 24, echoed this sentiment. He left his remote role after realising how much he missed in-person interaction. “I quit because I wanted to see people on a daily basis again,” he said. Today, he works in an office and says he feels far happier.