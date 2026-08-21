Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday labelled militants operating in Balochistan as “foreign-sponsored proxies” working to destabilise the restive province. He reaffirmed that the future of Balochistan and Pakistan remains permanently intertwined. Munir’s remark comes days after Balochistan thanked international media, particularly Indian media for raising the issue of Balochistan internationally.

Asim Munir Calls Balochistan Militants Foreign Proxies Speaking during an interaction with prominent local figures and political leaders, Munir stated that the destiny of Balochistan rests only in the hands of its people. Without naming any specific nation, Munir alleged that the militants active in the province function as foreign-sponsored proxies. He asserted that such elements employ these groups to destabilise Balochistan and obstruct its economic development.

Munir reportedly said these militants “are foreign-sponsored proxies being employed by hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan, obstruct its development and create a wedge between the state and its people.” His remarks come amid a long-running separatist insurgency led by outlawed groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in the region.

COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Meets Balochistan’s Notables & Political Leadership. pic.twitter.com/vIAmpDH7Q1 — Spartan Six (@Spartannxo) August 21, 2026 Balochistan Thanks Indian Media Earlier on August 11, Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch had called on countries to recognise Balochistan as an independent country. In a statement marking Balochistan’s Independence Day, Mir said the struggle has now moved beyond celebrating independence. He emphasised that the movement now seeks legal, political, diplomatic, and moral recognition from the international community. ALSO READ: Balochistan Thanks Indian Media In Its Independence Day Message, Vows To Eradicate Pakistan’s ‘Cancer-Like’ Presence

Describing Pakistan’s political and military presence in the region as "cancer-like”, Balochistan had thanked international media, especially Indian media, along with researchers, think tanks, writers, poets, students, lawyers, civil society members, business groups, religious leaders and parliamentarians for raising the issue of Balochistan.

“The Republic of Balochistan expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the brave mainstream media of the world, especially of India, think tanks, researchers, poets, writers, students, lawyers, civil society, the business community, religious leaders, parliamentarians and all brothers and sisters who have carried the voice of Balochistan to the global level and become the voice of our people. Moral support for the people of Balochistan must continue so that we can remove the cancer-like Pakistan from our land, Balochistan,” the statement read.

Message of Independence of the Republic of Balochistan



11 August, 2026



The six crore people of Balochistan celebrate their national independence day every year on the 11th of August. Today we have reached a stage where we do not merely celebrate our independence, but demand… pic.twitter.com/W1LT0LNajU — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) August 10, 2026 ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Vows Regional Defence In Thank-You Message To Trump, Blast Strikes Balochistan Moments Later



You May Also Like To Watch: