The historic 200-year-old Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province, has reportedly been demolished. The complex also housed a school for children. The move has drawn protests from the Sikh community, with demonstrators taking to the streets to demand accountability from authorities.

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Locals Allege Demolition For Shopping Mall

Locals say the administration demolished the historic site without issuing prior notice. They allege the land was transferred to a private developer for the construction of a commercial shopping plaza.

The move has also drawn criticism in India, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson RP Singh urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to raise the issue with the Pakistani government.

Global Sikh Community Demands Immediate Reconstruction

Sikhs globally are demanding the immediate reconstruction of the holy site. In the interim, community members have asked the Pakistani government to provide a suitable temporary space within the premises, allowing devotees to house the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and continue their daily prayers without interruption.