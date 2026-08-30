- Historic 200-year-old Gurdwara in Quetta, Pakistan, demolished for mall.
- Sikh community protests demolition, demands immediate reconstruction of shrine.
- Concerns rise over declining minority religious sites in Balochistan.
The historic 200-year-old Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province, has reportedly been demolished. The complex also housed a school for children. The move has drawn protests from the Sikh community, with demonstrators taking to the streets to demand accountability from authorities.
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Locals Allege Demolition For Shopping Mall
Locals say the administration demolished the historic site without issuing prior notice. They allege the land was transferred to a private developer for the construction of a commercial shopping plaza.
The move has also drawn criticism in India, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson RP Singh urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to raise the issue with the Pakistani government.
Global Sikh Community Demands Immediate Reconstruction
Sikhs globally are demanding the immediate reconstruction of the holy site. In the interim, community members have asked the Pakistani government to provide a suitable temporary space within the premises, allowing devotees to house the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and continue their daily prayers without interruption.
Declining Number Of Sikh Shrines Raises Concerns
This is not the first instance of minority religious sites being targeted in Balochistan. According to the local Sikh community, the province was once home to 12 gurdwaras, 10 of which have been destroyed over time.
With only two gurdwaras remaining in the entire province today, this continuous decline of religious sites has raised serious concerns among local Sikhs regarding their future and heritage.
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Call For Immediate Action
The demolition has drawn strong reactions from India. Former MP Tarlochan Singh submitted a memorandum to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, demanding immediate intervention to halt the construction of the shopping plaza and reconstruct the gurdwara.
At the same time, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the act as a direct attack on Sikh heritage. He urged Pakistani authorities to take strict action against those responsible and restore the property to the Sikh community.
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