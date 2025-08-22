Pakistan was ready for a comprehensive dialogue with India to discuss Kashmir and all other pending issues, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday. “Talks, whenever held, will be not just Kashmir but on all issues,” Dar said while talking to journalists outside the parliament in Islamabad, where he was asked about talks with India. India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised that Pakistan had made it clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Accuses Govinda Of 'Adultery, Cruelty, Desertion', Files For Divorce | Report He said Pakistan had not requested any mediation but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue. “We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet,” he claimed.