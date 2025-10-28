Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after he showered praise on US President Donald Trump, calling him a “man of peace” and lauding his “instrumental role” in brokering multiple international accords.

In a social media post on Sunday, Sharif hailed Trump for his “instrumental role” in advancing global peace through the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord between Cambodia and Thailand, the Gaza Peace Plan, and for his “resolute efforts” to ensure stability in the Middle East and South Asia. “My deep appreciation to President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in advancing peace through the KL Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and his resolute efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia saving millions of lives across the globe,” Sharif posted on X.

Haqqani’s Sharp Jibe Responding to Sharif’s post, former Pakistani ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani ridiculed the prime minister’s remarks, saying Sharif would “win gold in the Olympic sport of flattering Trump.” Haqqani’s comment quickly went viral, with several social media users joining in to mock the Pakistani leader. The post was also shared by Indian Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, amplifying the criticism.

Pakistan’s PM still in the lead for Gold in what @FareedZakaria surmised might be the Olympic Sport of flattering Trump 😏 https://t.co/wZNwyP9qqe — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) October 27, 2025 Earlier this month, during the Gaza Peace Summit held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, the Pakistani premier used his address to heap praises on Trump, calling him “a genuine man of peace.” “Peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump, who has relentlessly worked day and night to make this world a place of peace and prosperity,” Sharif said at the summit, standing alongside Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. Trump’s ‘Peacemaker’ Claims, India Maintains Its Stand Trump, while speaking during the signing of the Thailand–Cambodia peace deal at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, claimed credit for resolving several global conflicts. “We’re averaging one a month. There’s only one left, but I’ll get that solved quickly,” Trump said, referring to tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He also praised Sharif and Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, calling them “great people.”

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir 'Great People', Vows To Resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Soon Pakistan has repeatedly credited Trump for mediating peace between India and Pakistan following the May conflict this year. Islamabad formally recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention.” But India has firmly rejected any claims of foreign mediation. New Delhi has maintained that the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10 was the outcome of direct military-to-military talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations.

ALSO READ: ‘Not At India’s Expense’: Rubio Seeks Diplomatic Balance Amid Trump’s Pakistan Tilt, Terms Indo-America Friendship ‘Historic’ Sharif’s repeated praises for Trump have drawn sharp criticism at home, with many Pakistanis viewing his remarks as an embarrassment on the international stage.