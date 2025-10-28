United States President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that he played a decisive role in halting the brief military confrontation between India and Pakistan in 2025, asserting that his threat to block trade with both nations forced an end to hostilities. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Trump also revised the number of aircraft he claims were shot down in the clash, now stating “seven brand-new, beautiful planes” were destroyed during the encounter.

The tense standoff followed the April 22 attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan-based militants for the assault, while Islamabad dismissed the allegation and demanded an international inquiry. According to Trump, the situation was spiralling quickly before his intervention. “If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it,” Trump said. “Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down.” He added that he directly reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s leadership, mentioning both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir, to demand de-escalation.

Differing Accounts From New Delhi And Islamabad Indian officials have consistently pushed back on Trump’s repeated assertions. New Delhi insists that the understanding on cessation of hostilities was reached only after direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries, not due to outside intervention.

PM Modi has previously addressed the matter in Parliament, emphasising that “no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.” Islamabad, meanwhile, has maintained that its forces shot down six Indian jets, including French-origin Rafales, a claim India has strongly rejected. The Indian Air Force has labelled Pakistan’s statements “baseless and unsupported by evidence.”

