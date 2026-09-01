New York/New Delhi: The US has revoked the citizenship of an Indian-origin man, who was convicted of rape. The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York entered judgment revoking the naturalisation of convicted rapist Gurmeet Singh.According to the statement released by the US Justice Department, Singh, a native of India, entered the United States in February 1992 as a visitor for a temporary period not to exceed six months. He then remained in the US without authorisation for years until a family-based immigrant visa petition allowed him to become a permanent resident in June 2000.

American citizenship is not a shield for criminals Attorney General Todd Blanche said Singh, a convicted rapist from India, is no longer a US citizen. He "concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalisation process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship". Blanche added that American citizenship is not a shield for criminals. "Fraudulently obtained citizenship will not protect criminals from justice," he said.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Teen Used ChatGPT For 'Fantasy' Stories About Killing Family Before Murder Of Mother And Brother In US Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division said Singh unlawfully obtained the privileges of US citizenship by concealing horrible criminal acts. "The court''s judgment, which requires the defendant to surrender his wrongfully obtained citizenship, sends a strong message to those who obtain citizenship through deceit, and demonstrates the administration's resolve to pursue denaturalisation proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence," said US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr for the Eastern District of New York.

How did Singh rape a US citizen in 2011? In May 2011 - mere weeks before he filed his application to naturalise as a US citizen - Singh, a taxicab driver at the time, drove a female passenger who fell asleep during her ride home. When the passenger awoke, she found Singh on top of her with a knife against her throat. He threatened her, bound and gagged her, blindfolded her, removed her clothes, and raped her. Afterwards, the victim escaped from the cab and ran to someone in the streets at dawn for help.

ALSO READ: US: Indian-Origin Doctor Convicted Of Placing Hidden Camera In Ohio Hospital Staff Bathroom Singh concealed these acts throughout his naturalisation proceedings, leading to his becoming a US citizen in October 2011. After naturalising, Singh was convicted in New York of rape in the First Degree and Kidnapping in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The August 26 order revoking Singh's naturalisation follows an earlier complaint by the Justice Department.

(With inputs from PTI) You may also like to watch