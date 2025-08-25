A university student who works as a food delivery driver in China has been recognised as a hero after his speedy thinking helped him rescue a woman who had been stuck in her bedroom for more than 30 hours without water, food, or any form of communication. The incident occurred on August 12 in Sichuan province in southwestern China. The deliveryman, last name Zhang, was making a regular food delivery when he saw a blood-soaked pillow on the ground near a residential complex. What drew his attention was the emergency telephone number "110" written in dark red, as well as the numbers "625."

Recognising “110” as China’s emergency hotline, Zhang immediately suspected someone was in distress. Without hesitation, he alerted the police and relayed the unusual find. ALSO READ: Will Pakistan Apologise For 1971 Genocide? Bangladesh Raises Question Again After Ishaq Dar’s Visit Tracing The Clue Police officers hurried to the site, initially suspecting a crime or kidnapping. To focus the search, they asked for the assistance of a worker from a nearby hotel who had identified the design on the pillow. The numbers "625" proved to be a lead: it was Building 6, 25th floor, apartment unit 625.

When police knocked on the door and got no answer, they broke into the apartment. There, they discovered a woman, last name Zhou, locked in her own bedroom. Zhou described how she was cleaning her homestay when there was a sudden burst of wind that shut the bedroom door with force, killing the latch and trapping her in. Her mobile phone was also left in the living room, depriving her of any means to call for assistance.