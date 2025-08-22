Pakistan on Friday strongly criticised India’s recent test of the Agni missile, claiming that the move “undermines peace, security and strategic stability” at both the regional and global level. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan made these remarks during his weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

Responding to a question on India’s defence spending, Khan said New Delhi’s growing arms purchases after recent clashes with Pakistan reflect an “alarming trend”. He added, “We notice the arms accumulation or the procurement... It is dangerous not only for Pakistan's security but also for regional stability.”

Khan accused the international community of ignoring India’s “rush to develop the military capabilities”. Referring specifically to the Agni missile test, he said India’s pursuit of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capabilities shows “a growing military threat posed by India extending far beyond the region and even the continent.”

"This development seriously undermines peace, security and strategic stability at both regional and global levels," he alleged. "India's extending missile arsenal, including systems with intercontinental range, raises serious concerns about the selective and discriminatory application of Export Control Regulations that have enabled such destabilising advancements," he added. The spokesperson also said that Pakistan remains committed to maintaining full-spectrum deterrence for the safety and security of its people and to ensure peace in South Asia. On dialogue with India, Khan reiterated that Pakistan's position remains unchanged. "India says that they would talk on terrorism only; however, we want to talk on all matters, including terrorism, not just on terrorism," he said. India, on its part, has made clear it is only willing to hold discussions on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism-related issues.