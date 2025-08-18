Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has entered a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump and key European leaders, as discussions intensify over the future of the Russia-Ukraine war. The talks, which come at a crucial moment in the conflict, are expected to focus on ceasefire possibilities, territorial disputes, and the role of Western powers in shaping a path toward peace.

Trump affirmed that US support for Ukraine will continue regardless of the outcome of his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. Asked if the talks could mark an end to American backing, Trump said, “It’s never the end of the road,” emphasising the need to prevent further casualties. He did not rule out deploying US troops to Ukraine to help enforce a potential peace deal, noting that Europe would lead security efforts while the US would assist. Trump also expressed confidence that any future peace agreement could succeed.

Here Are The Live Updates: - Putin’s aide Kirill Dmitriev highlighted Trump’s comments downplaying the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting that past peace deals were made without one. Dmitriev emphasised “lasting peace vs. temporary ceasefire,” reflecting the Kremlin’s preference for a comprehensive agreement over a short-term halt to fighting.

- Trump indicated the possibility of trilateral talks involving himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin, saying efforts would involve working with both Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed support, calling it a positive signal and confirming Ukraine’s readiness for such discussions. - Trump said he supports the idea of a ceasefire to immediately stop killings, but emphasised a broader peace deal instead. “We’re working on a peace deal, while they’re fighting, they have to fight. I wish they could stop. I’d like them to stop, but strategically, that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other,” Trump added.

US President Donald Trump says, "The war (Russia-Ukraine) is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you but the war is going to end and this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it. We are going to get it…" - Zelenskyy said the country is ready to seek a "diplomatic way" to end the war with Russia, calling for a trilateral meeting with Moscow and Washington. He did not address possible territorial concessions but praised US efforts and stressed the need for ongoing support from American and European partners amid daily Russian attacks. - President Trump expressed confidence that the Russia-Ukraine war will end, noting that both Zelenskyy and Putin want a resolution, and highlighted the conflict's difficulty compared to past wars he helped end.