Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat: Hero MotoCorp silently added a single-seat variant to the Xtreme 125R line-up. Priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant slots between the split-seat IBS (Rs 98,425, ex-showroom) and the split-seat ABS (Rs 1.02 lakh, ex-showroom). The Xtreme 125R, in a single-seat version, sits the same as the top-spec Glamour X 125, in terms of pricing.

Having said that, the Xtreme 125R Single Seat misses out on a cruise control functionality, unlike the equally powerful Glamour X 125. Now that the Xtreme 125R is available in a single-seat variant, we can't help but pit it against the TVS Raider 125 Single Seat to see how they fare on paper.

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat vs TVS Raider 125 Single Seat: Price At Rs 93,865, the TVS Raider 125 Single Seat undercuts the price of the newly launched Xtreme 125R Single Seat, which costs Rs 1 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. That being said, the Xtreme 125R delivers when it comes to performance, handling, and features.

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat vs TVS Raider 125 Single Seat: Engine Both bikes have the same single-cylinder engine having a displacement of 125cc. However, the Xtreme 125R Single Seat takes the lead when it comes to power – 11.4bhp at 8,250rpm vs the Raider 125 Single Seat's 11.2bhp at 7,500rpm. But the latter has an edge in the torque output, 11.2Nm at 6,000rpm, whereas the former makes 10.5Nm at 6,500rpm.

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat vs TVS Raider 125 Single Seat: Performance In this department, the Hero Xtreme 125 emerges as the clear winner, with a 0-60km/h acceleration time of 5.7 seconds, whereas the TVS Raider does it in 5.9 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat vs TVS Raider 125 Single Seat: Suspension, Braking Both feature a conventional telescopic fork at the front. As for the rear suspension, the Xtreme 125R Single Seat gets the hydraulic shock absorbers, whereas TVS offers a 5-step preload-adjustable monoshock for the Raider 125 Single Seat.

Both models perform braking duties with a front disc and a rear drum. However, the Xtreme 125R has a larger front disc (276mm) compared to the Raider 125 (240mm). Plus, the former also gets ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Raider 125, on the other hand, takes care of the rider's safety with a Combined Braking System.

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat vs TVS Raider 125 Single Seat: Tyre, Wheel The Xtreme 125R Single Seat sits on 17-inch wheels with tubeless tyres – 90/90 at the front and 120/80 at the rear. Meanwhile, the Raider 125 Single Seat is kitted out with an 80/100-17 tubeless tyre at the front and a 100/90-17 tubeless tyre at the rear.

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat vs TVS Raider 125 Single Seat: Seat Height As implied by their names, both motorcycles feature a single-piece seat, albeit with varying seat heights. The Raider 125 has a seat height of 780mm, whereas the Raider 125's seat height is pegged at 794mm. The former is more accessible for shorter-built riders.