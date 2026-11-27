The second-generation Mini Cooper SE will be launched tomorrow in India. The Cooper SE second-gen model comes equipped with a 54.2 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of up to 402 km.

Mini Cooper SE Key Details

Key details of the Mini Cooper SE can be found in the table below:

Category Specifications Battery Capacity 54.2 kWh Range Up to 402 km 0-100 km/h 6.7 seconds Top Speed 170 km/h Infotainment system 9.45-inch circular OLED touchscreen Instrument cluster Integrated within the infotainment system Seat function Heated front seats Sunroof Yes, panoramic Safety ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and more

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Mini Cooper SE Battery & Range

As mentioned earlier, the second-generation model of the Mini Cooper SE is powered by a 54.2 kWh battery pack. The current model on sale is powered by a smaller, 32.6 kWh battery pack. Key powertrain details of the second-gen Cooper SE can be checked in the table below: